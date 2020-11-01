The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israel updates the guidelines on silicone implants for breast surgery

"The goal is not to frighten our patients, but to present the scientific facts in a transparent way so that every patient can make an informed decision."

By SARAH CHEMLA  
NOVEMBER 1, 2020 02:52
Doctors and specialists in plastic surgery from public hospitals involved in breast reconstruction gathered for a joint photo in pink robes. (photo credit: ISRAEL HADARI)
Doctors and specialists in plastic surgery from public hospitals involved in breast reconstruction gathered for a joint photo in pink robes.
(photo credit: ISRAEL HADARI)
Experts from the Israeli Society of Plastic & Aesthetic Surgery align with the updated US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines regarding the use of a silicone breast implant. 
In September 2020, the FDA issued a recommendation for new guidelines that physicians should give patients prior to breast augmentation or reconstruction
These guidelines include up-to-date information on risks that can be caused by a breast surgery, and are presented as an informative video with seven warnings.
It should be emphasized that silicone implants are still a good and safe option used in many breast surgeries, including for aesthetic purposes and breast reconstructions, and the FDA recommends continuing to use these implants with the warnings provided to the patient. 
Now, the Israeli Society of Plastic & Aesthetic Surgery has made a Hebrew-language version of the video for Israel's health system, allowing plastic surgeons to show it to a patient who might undergo surgery.

 
"The video is intended for those who are considering using a silicone breast implant for breast augmentation or reconstruction in order to clarify that it is a medical device that has both benefits and risks. The purpose of the video is to more clearly illustrate the risks," emphasized Dr. Meir Cohen, chairman of the Israeli Society of Plastic & Aesthetic Surgery.
"We, the specialist doctors, hope that our patients will be able to get the best out of it. The goal is not to frighten our patients, but to present the scientific facts in a transparent way so that every patient can make an informed decision."
Meanwhile, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and at the initiative of the Israeli Society of Plastic & Aesthetic Surgery, doctors and plastic surgeons from public hospitals from all over the country involved in breast reconstruction gathered for a joint photo in pink robes.
The robes were specially prepared for the month, with the color pink symbolizing supporting the fight against breast cancer, and combined with pink masks and matching pink gloves.
Despite widespread misconceptions, plastic surgery for breasts is not only for cosmetic purposes. Rather, it also is used to treat women with breast cancer, and breast reconstruction surgery is a major step in helping both the physical healing process and one's body image.
In fact, according to data from the Israeli Society of Plastic & Aesthetic Surgery, in the past year, specifically amid the coronavirus pandemic, about 1,200 breast reconstruction surgeries were performed in Israeli hospitals for women suffering from breast cancer.
"Scientific studies that have examined the psychological aspect of the process have indicated the distress experienced by women after partial or complete mastectomy," continued Dr. Cohen. 
"The deformity in the appearance of the breast can damage a woman's self-esteem, sense of femininity and intimate relationship.
"Aesthetically, it is an essential surgery for the recovery process and significantly improves the body perception and quality of life of the woman dealing with breast cancer."
Plastic surgery for breast reconstruction is part of the health baskets provided by all of Israel's health insurance providers: Clalit, Maccabi, Meuhedet and Leumit. 


