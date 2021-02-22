Israeli Air Force officer, 105-years-old, promoted to Colonel

Heads of the Israeli Air Force promoted Alex Ziloni, one of its founding members on Friday, in light of his contributions to the development of the military in general, and the air force in particular, Algemeiner reported on Sunday.
The IDF said in a statement that Ziloni has given “many decades of dedication to the State of Israel.”
At 105 years old, founding IAF member Alex Ziloni was promoted to Colonel by LTG Aviv Kochavi & IAF Commander MG Amikam Norkin today as a token of appreciation for his many decades of dedication to the State of Israel.We salute you, Col. (Res.) Alex! pic.twitter.com/MH2QL8yfEP— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 19, 2021
Ziloni originally immigrated to Israel from Poland at the age of five, going on to serve in the Royal Air Force during World War II. After the war ended, Ziloni worked on establishing the Israeli Air Force as Israel embarked on the War of Independence in May 1948. During the war, Ziloni negotiated with British officials to purchase 21 single-engine lightweight Auster planes.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}
Serving in the corps until 1960, Ziloni participated in air force operations in the 1956 Suez War, and retired with the rank of lieutenant-colonel, later going on to serve as a military attaché in Washington.