The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli Air Force officer, 105-years-old, promoted to Colonel

The IDF said in a statement that Alex Ziloni has given “many decades of dedication to the State of Israel.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 22, 2021 07:10
American pilots who volunteered for Israel during the 1948 War of Independence. (photo credit: JNS)
American pilots who volunteered for Israel during the 1948 War of Independence.
(photo credit: JNS)
Heads of the Israeli Air Force promoted Alex Ziloni, one of its founding members on Friday, in light of his contributions to the development of the military in general, and the air force in particular, Algemeiner reported on Sunday.
The IDF said in a statement that Ziloni has given “many decades of dedication to the State of Israel.”
Ziloni originally immigrated to Israel from Poland at the age of five, going on to serve in the Royal Air Force during World War II. After the war ended, Ziloni worked on establishing the Israeli Air Force as Israel embarked on the War of Independence in May 1948.
During the war, Ziloni negotiated with British officials to purchase 21 single-engine lightweight Auster planes.
Serving in the corps until 1960, Ziloni participated in air force operations in the 1956 Suez War, and retired with the rank of lieutenant-colonel, later going on to serve as a military attaché in Washington.


Tags IAF IDF veterans
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to be struck by ecological disaster to take action

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Parashat Terumah: Making space

 By DAVID WOLPE
Hillel Fuld

Hillel's Tech Corner: accessiBe: The web made accessible

 By HILLEL FULD

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Coronavirus in Israel: Who's responsible for beating the pandemic?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by