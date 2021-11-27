The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli Air Force orders halt in training after aircraft near-crash

IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin ordered the halt in training after a pilot failed to notice he had lost altitude and was approaching the ground.

By TAL LEV RAM/MAARIV
Published: NOVEMBER 27, 2021 08:05
IAF aircraft is seen participating in the Vered Hagalil drill. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IAF aircraft is seen participating in the Vered Hagalil drill.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A halt in training exercises was issued for Israeli Air Force (IAF) squadrons on Wednesday, following a security incident in an IAF base in southern Israel.
IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin ordered the halt in training after a pilot, during an exercise in avoiding aerial and ground threats, failed to notice he had lost altitude and was approaching the ground.
The navigator onboard the aircraft noticed the descent and alerted the pilot to increase the aircraft's altitude.
The exercise in avoiding aerial and ground threats was immediately stopped following the incident, which is being investigated.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen with IAF chief Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin. (credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen with IAF chief Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin. (credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)
In October, a similar halt in training exercises was called following a series of safetey incidents involving classified vessels during a naval commando training.
Two serious incidents took place in the technical squadron in Shayetet 13. In one, a soldier was seriously injured in a fire in one of the vessels during routine care and in another incident, a female soldier's finger was cut off.
Training was stopped for a week in order to draw lessons in the areas of safety in the elite unit.
Following an investigation of the incidents, a combat officer with the rank of major who commanded one of the vessels and was responsible for the professional field in the unit, was removed from his position in the unit and placed in another position outside the naval commando in the naval arm.


Tags IDF security Israeli Air Force training aircraft
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

On day for ending violence against women, we need less talk, more action

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

How can Hanukkah evict the darkness of the technological invasion?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)
2

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
4

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.
5

11-year-old finds ‘Holy Jerusalem’ silver coin likely minted in the Temple

The girl who found the coin, Liel Krutokop.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by