Israeli bus drivers are getting attacked for requesting masks

Three incidents of bus drivers being attacked have been reported since Thursday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 16, 2021 12:17
A bus driver is taken care of by MDA after being attacked by three youths on Sunday (photo credit: BUS DRIVER'S UNION)
A bus driver is taken care of by MDA after being attacked by three youths on Sunday
(photo credit: BUS DRIVER'S UNION)
Violent attacks on bus drivers surged in the past few days throughout Israel over mask disputes between the drivers and the passengers. 
A bus driver in Ashdod was lightly injured after being attacked by three young men on Sunday evening. The men, who reportedly attacked the driver after he told them to put their masks on, escaped from the scene. Israel Police have announced that they've opened an investigation into the incident. 
The Israel Bus Drivers' Union at the Histadrut said: "This incident joins a steep rise in attacks on bus drivers lately.
"This terror against bus drivers has to stop," the organization's statement continued. "The day a bus driver is killed on the road is closer than ever."
This is the third reported attack on a bus driver over being told to wear a mask in four days. 
Another driver was attacked on a bus route to Jerusalem on Friday after telling a passenger to wear a mask. The passenger broke the driver's nose, and the driver was taken to hospital.
On Thursday, a passenger on a bus in Tel Aviv threatened the driver and then smashed windows on the bus with a hammer after being told to wear a mask. Videos show him arguing with other passengers as well.
A man threatens the driver and smashes windows on a bus in Tel Aviv on Thursday (Credit: Bus Driver's Union)
According to the organization's data, 3,644 drivers were attacked in 2020, but the actual number is even higher because only 47% of attacks are reported. Some 19% of bus drivers reported three or more attacks throughout the year.


Tags Attack bus Face mask
