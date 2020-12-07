The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli government to offer subsidized housing across the country

In Israel, homes tend cost upwards of $9,780 per square meter, which accounts for more than a quarter of a household's disposable annual income.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
DECEMBER 7, 2020 14:13
Tel Aviv skyline (photo credit: REUTERS)
Tel Aviv skyline
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Finance Minister Israel Katz and Construction and Housing Minister Ya'acov Litzman approved plans devised by the Israel Land Council to lower housing costs on units throughout the country.
The new plan will allow housing units subsidized by the Israeli government to be listed alongside properties on the free market - inevitably lowering the cost of living and creating competition, as well as opportunities for Israelis to take advantage of low-income housing options.
The decision should come as a relief to Israelis who have endured the burden of sky-high housing costs for years. Israel was listed as the second most expensive country in which to buy a home this year, according to research performed by Australia-based Compare The Market.
Israel ranked second out of 39 countries listed, as homes tend cost upwards of $9,780 per square meter, which accounts for 26.6% of a household's disposable annual income.
The move would provide "reasonable and proportionate" discounts to eligible buyers, which the committee hopes with in turn increase the economic viability of the real estate market and the Israel Land Authority - hopefully boosting economic growth amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Israelis can obtain a certificate of eligibility to compete in lotteries which would earn them the opportunity to purchase a subsidized house, and can obtain them from the Construction and Housing Ministry.
"I welcome the outline that has been formulated in cooperation between our ministries. This is great news for the real estate market and the citizens of Israel at this time," Katz said. 
"The outline is balanced in terms of a reduced price mix and a free market in a way that will encourage development and construction and increase the economic viability of construction projects," he added. "I will continue to work towards lower the cost of living and strengthening the Israeli economy."


Tags Israel Finance Ministry construction housing prices real estate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shirbit hack shows cybercrime is a dangerous threat By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef 'Yes Netanyahu,' 'No Netanyahu' will dominate Israel's elections - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. Giving Rabbi Sacks the Genesis Prize is the honorable, responsible move By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
David Wolpe Vayishlach: The tree of tears By DAVID WOLPE
Micah Halpern Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
3 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?
4 Fakhrizadeh: Hit squads, car bombs and remote-controlled guns - analysis
Servants of the holy shrine of Imam Reza carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Mashhad, Iran November 29, 2020.
5 Iran says it has identified suspects in Fakhrizadeh assassination
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by