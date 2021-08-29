The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli MKs react to Bennett-Biden meeting on social media

The reactions were mostly split along coalition-opposition lines, as coalition MKs praised Bennett for his fruitful visit, while opposition MKs critisized his conduct.

By ELIAV BREUER  
AUGUST 29, 2021 00:34
PM Bennett meets with President Biden in Washington. (photo credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)
PM Bennett meets with President Biden in Washington.
(photo credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)
Israeli politicians reacted on social media throughout Saturday following Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and US President Joe Biden's meeting on Friday.
The reactions were mostly split along coalition-opposition lines.
"I bless PM Bennet and POTUS Biden for a successful and exciting summit. The friendship between the nations is also based on good personal relationships between the leaders. The PM's successful visit contributed to Israel's security, future and political power," Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid wrote on Twitter.
Fellow Yamina MK and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked focused on the effort to grant visa exemptions for Israelis visiting the US.
"An end to long waits for a visa to the US! After the successful round of the PM's meetings in Washington, the decision was made to speed up the process of bringing Israel into the visa exemption program," she wrote on Twitter. "I will make sure to advance the issue quickly and in collaboration with the US Secretary of Homeland Security [Alejandro] Mayorkas, who has supported the move for a long time," she wrote.
She also thanked Israel's ambassador the US and UN Gilad Erdan for his efforts.
Not surprisingly, the opposition Likud party slammed Bennett, saying, "For a picture at the White House, Bennett completely folded... He harmed the security of the State of Israel when he promised not to publically fight against Iran's return to the nuclear deal. This is a dangerous decision that combines ineptitude, irresponsibility and bad leadership."
"When the leader of a country receives 25 minutes for a meeting with Biden - this is a premeditated humiliation. Bennett's visit was a complete failure. Netanyahu would have been received better at the White House," Likud MK Ofir Akunis said in an interview with Yaara Shapira and Suleiman Maswadeh of Kan on Saturday evening. 
Mossi Raz of Meretz, a member of the coalition, criticized the two leaders for ignoring the Palestinians.
"The Palestinians cannot be ignored," he wrote on twitter. "During the hours of Bennett and Biden's meeting, Barel Hadarya Shmueli [the Border Police sniper who was critically wounded on the Gaza border], to whom I wish a speedy recovery, continued to fight for his life, and on the other hand a 12-year-old [Palestinian] boy [injured in border riots] died from his wounds. The Palestinian problem will remain until we arrive at a two-state solution," he wrote.
Opposition MKs from the Joint List also criticized the meeting.
MKs Ahmad Tibi (Ta'al), Sami Abou Shahadeh (Balad) and  Aida Touma-Sliman (Hadash) argued that the ongoing status quo is unacceptable.
"In the [so called] government of change, the occupation and its evils continue," Tibi wrote on Twitter. "This is called a status quo. It is therefore no surprise that the Palestinian issue is being pushed aside. All of the coalition's parties decided to ignore it," he wrote.
"Both Bennett and Biden fully understand that there will not be stability or peace in the Middle East so long as the Israeli occupation and the abuse and oppression of the Palestinian people continues," Abou Shahadeh wrote. "But neither of them have the courage to come out and say the truth. In the Israeli political system, there is no partner for a just peace with the Palestinians."
"The two main principles that determined Netanyahu's foreign policy were warmongering and alarmism on Iran, and pushing away the Palestinian issue to the edges of political discourse, in order to prevent the option of the establishment of a Palestinian state," Touma-Sliman wrote. "Bennett's first US visit proves that these are also the two principles that are directing the government of 'change' sponsored by Meretz and Ra'am," she wrote. 


Tags Naftali Bennett Joe Biden Knesset members
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

IDF pension bump leaves regular soldiers behind - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

What does Israel really want to do with Iran and Gaza?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Terrorists and parting shots

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Benny Gantz is confused on Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The American empire is ready to end

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

Russia hosts Jordan’s king, hints at UAE deal

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by