Israeli NGO Women Wage Peace raises NIS 1 million

The funds will allow projects to be carried out for 2021, which includes a regional peace conference and the establishment of heritage sites for coexistence and peace.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 18, 2021 06:44
WOMEN FROM the 'Women Wage Peace' movement protest US President Donald Trump's 'Deal of the Century,' in Tel Aviv, last month. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
WOMEN FROM the ‘Women Wage Peace’ movement protest US President Donald Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century,’ in Tel Aviv, last month.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
The Israeli NGO Women Wage Peace, a grassroots peace movement formed after the 2014 Gaza War, has raised NIS 1 million following a crowdsourcing campaign online, according to a press release from the group on Wednesday.
The funds will allow projects to be carried out for 2021, which includes a regional peace conference and the establishment of heritage sites for coexistence and peace. “The speed at which donations were collected is proof of how much the Israeli public supports progress towards peace with our neighbors,” said Avital Brown, a member of the movement’s steering committee 
Among other uses of the money includes "a Citizens’ Cabinet to demand a solution to the problems of the residents of southern Israel,  the establishment, throughout Israel, of heritage sites honoring coexistence and peace; a research-based campaign to assist in identification of beliefs and stigmas that inhibit support for peace."
“The summer of 2021 presents us with a unique window of opportunity to step up our efforts towards a negotiated accord,” Brown added.
“Various changes and developments underway in Israel, in the region, and world such as the Abraham Accords, the re-emergence of the word ‘peace’ in public discourse, the new administration in Washington, indications from the Palestinian Authority regarding their willingness to enter into negotiation,” Brown continues, “all these, and more signal the possibility of fertile ground for progress towards a negotiated agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.”
Some 2,500 people responded and gave donations, many of whom left messages of encouragement. 
Despite the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, Women Wage Peace has continued to gain new members, now listed as approximately 45,000 women and men. The NGO has also worked with the United Nations in a consultative role, and introduced a bill to the Knesset focused on forcing the government to exhaust all political options before military actions.  


