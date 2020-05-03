Israeli universities, colleges to partially reopen this week

Universities and colleges may reopen this week in a limited format after receiving approval from the Health Ministry, the Council for Higher Education (CHE) said Sunday.While remote learning will continue for students in most higher education institutions, the CHE said groups of up to 15 students will be permitted in laboratory classes and hands-on workshops, and to support students requiring critical academic assistance. University and college libraries may also be opened."Higher education institutions organized themselves in record time to enable all teaching during the second semester via online learning," said Yaffa Zilbershats, head of the CHE's planning and budget committee."At the same time, limited access to campus is necessary for students in order to fulfil all their academic assignments at the end of the semester, including holding examinations."In a letter sent to all government ministries last week, Prof. Sigal Sadetzki, director of public health services at the Health Ministry, presented a long list of requirements to enable end-of-year examinations in all schools, universities and other higher education institutions.
Requirements include every student signing a declaration of good health prior to entering the examination hall, the wearing of masks throughout the examination and limits on the number of students in every examination hall based on its size.
