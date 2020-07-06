Israelis slam Netanyahu’s conduct during the COVID-19 crisis – report

If elections were held Likud would gain 37 mandates and Blue and White 15, N12 reported on Sunday. Joint List currently has two more mandates than Blue and White (17), Yamina has 11, Meretz 7 and Shas 9. Yesh Atid would get 15 mandates and Yisrael Betenu would have 8. Labor would not pass the electoral threshold if elections were held today. The Sunday reports that the country will enter a near lock down, with the country reporting more than 11,000 coronavirus infected persons, were met by a rapid decline in the public trust in the administration’s ability to handle the pandemic.59% of the public do not trust the government (vs 37% that do) and 49% think Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is handling things badly (46% think he’s dealing with things well). Concerning how Netanyahu is dealing with the economy 62% say he is doing badly and roughly one third (33%) that he is doing a good job.