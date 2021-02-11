The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israelis slept less, had worse mood in lockdown - study

"Our research shows that emphasis should be placed on the mental health of youth, who paid heavier prices because of social distancing."

By JOSH ARONSON/ MAARIV  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 07:58
A closed down restaurant in Tel Aviv during a nationwide lockdown. October 14, 2020. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
A closed down restaurant in Tel Aviv during a nationwide lockdown. October 14, 2020.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
The ongoing lockdowns, unsurprisingly, are not doing good for Israelis. Israelis slept more, walked less and did less sports, and were also in a worse mood. All these findings came in the first study of its kind conducted in Israel. Using smartwatches and a dedicated app, the researchers tracked 169 subjects, before and during the second coronavirus lockdown.
The study was conducted by a team of experts from the Iby and Aladar Fleischman Faculty of Engineering at Tel Aviv University, led by Dr. Erez Shmueli, Dr. Dan Yemin, Shai Oved and Meirav Mofaz, and in collaboration with Dr. Anat Len and Prof. Haim Einat of Tel Aviv-Jaffa Academic College and Prof. Noga Kronfeld-Schor from the School of Zoology and the Sagol School of Neuroscience at Tel Aviv University. The results of the study were published in Preprint Research Square.
All the subjects slept more: from 6:01 hours of sleep before the lockdown to 6:08 during it. They met less with others: from 11.5 meetings a day before the lockdown to 7.8 during it. They performed less exercise: from 30 minutes before the lockdown to 27 during it. They walked less: from 8,453 steps a day before the lockdown to 7,710 during it. And they were also less happy: on a scale of (-2) to 2, they dropped from 0.87 before the lockdown to 0.76 during it. The lockdown caused severe damage to the mood of youth: from 0.89 before the lockdown to 0.72 during it. In adults, the decline was lighter: from 0.85 before the lockdown to 0.8 during it.
Concerning feelings of stress: among men the level of stress decreased, while among women the level of stress increased. The researchers offer a number of possible explanations for this, starting with the fact that more women have lost their jobs (fired or put on unpaid leave) compared to men. Also, women are usually responsible for caring for children who remained at home.
"Women in the lockdown were more isolated and stressed than men, and in general their well-being and mental health were significantly more affected than that of men," said Shmueli. "Our research shows that emphasis should be placed on the mental health of youth, who paid heavier prices because of social distancing."

This article was translated from Hebrew.


Tags tel aviv university Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The US, Israel must stay tough on Iran - comment

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amos Yadlin

To stop Iran, Israel needs to work with Biden, not against him - opinion

 By AMOS YADLIN
Gil Troy

American Jews: Why are you AWOL on Iran? - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
ALAN BAKER

ICC chamber decision is an irreparable stain on the court - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Iran cleric: People who get COVID vaccine have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by