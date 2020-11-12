The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's unique experimental F-35i lands at Tel Nof

The plane will act as a testbed for the country's planned modifications

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
NOVEMBER 12, 2020 10:44
The F-35I stealth fighter jet. (photo credit: AMIT AGRONOV/ISRAEL AIR FORCE)
The F-35I stealth fighter jet.
(photo credit: AMIT AGRONOV/ISRAEL AIR FORCE)
The Israeli Air Force’s unique experimental F-35i stealth fighter jet which will act as a testbed for the country’s planned modifications has touched down at Tel Nof Air Force base.
The experimental F-35i “is the only one in the world and unique for the IAF,” a source in the Air Force recently told The Jerusalem Post, adding that Israel wanted this plane so that it could integrate and certify unique Israeli technology onto it.
The test variant of the F-35i will be based at the IAF’s Flight Testing Center (FTC) Squadron, marking the first time in 14 years that a jet with advanced experimental capabilities will be flown by two operational F-35i pilots who joined the squadron are are currently training to become test pilots.
The FTC will be responsible for putting the aircraft through all the trials, such as weapons, avionic integration, airframe modifications, and more.
"The 'Adir' division is set to play a central role in the IAF's future operational activity", said Lt. Col. Y. Commander of the FTC Squadron. "Therefore, we understand the need to test it and adapt its weapons systems to the operational reality in the field. The experimental F-35i will act as the main building block for acquiring new flight capabilities, and allow for independent installation of munitions".
The F-35i Adir are heavily tailored made to Israel’s own specifications and are embedded with Israeli-made electronic warfare pods as well as Israeli weaponry, all installed once the planes have landed in Israel.
According to the Air Force, this experimental F-35i model is the “first of its kind in the world” as it doesn’t only examine specific systems and limited operational abilities it has advanced aeromechanical testing capabilities and full operational capabilities that, if necessary, can convert it from a test plane to an operational one.
The IAF currently has 27 F-35i Adir aircraft and will open three full squadrons of the advanced jet in the coming years for a total of 50 planes. The IAF is also now considering whether to purchase an additional 25 F-35s to give the Jewish State a total of 75 stealth fighter jets.
Its air force was the first to use the F-35 in combat in 2018, just months after it declared operational capability and since then it’s been reported to be playing a central role in Israel’s war-between-wars campaign.
“The arriving Adir F-35i, designated for flight experiments, will greatly enrich for the IAF’s independence in improving its division of fifth-generation aircraft,” the IAF said.
And while the United States has kept most of the advanced jets’ capabilities confidential, sources have told The Post that there are things that Israel knows about the plane that even Washington doesn’t.
Earlier this week the Trump administration formally notified Congress that it plans to sell the United Arab Emirates 50 F-35 jets as part of a $23 billion dollar arms deal after it signed a normalization deal with Israel, despite concern from Jerusalem.
Although Washington has been selling Abu Dhabi millions in military deals, they have been bound to preserve Israel’s QME in the Middle East before selling any advanced weaponry to regional states.
Two weeks ago Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed a joint declaration with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper confirming Washington’s strategic commitment to maintaining Israel’s QME in the Middle East.
Gantz has doubled down on his accusation that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu knew about the sale of the F-35 to the United Arab Emirates during negotiations but kept it hidden from the defense establishment. Nevertheless, after signing the declaration with Esper, the two released a joint statement stating that Israel will not oppose US sales of "specific weapons systems", referring to the stealth fighter.
The ability to modify the jet with the help of the experimental F-35i that landed on Wednesday might be one way to keep Israel’s QME.


Tags IAF Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jets
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo After Erekat's death, it's time for new PA leadership to advance peace By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader It’s time for a female president By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Can Jews on the Right, Left find common ground? – opinion By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020
5 Did Trump's gamble on God not work? - Analysis
A camel outside the Old City sports a 'God Bless Trump' banner in celebration of the US President's declaration recognizing the city as Israel's capital.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by