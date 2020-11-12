Israel's unique experimental F-35i lands at Tel Nof

The Israeli Air Force’s unique experimental F-35i stealth fighter jet which will act as a testbed for the country’s planned modifications has touched down at Tel Nof Air Force base.The experimental F-35i “is the only one in the world and unique for the IAF,” a source in the Air Force recently told The Jerusalem Post, adding that Israel wanted this plane so that it could integrate and certify unique Israeli technology onto it. jet with advanced experimental capabilities will be flown by two operational F-35i pilots who joined the squadron are are currently training to become test pilots.The FTC will be responsible for putting the aircraft through all the trials, such as weapons, avionic integration, airframe modifications, and more."The 'Adir' division is set to play a central role in the IAF's future operational activity", said Lt. Col. Y. Commander of the FTC Squadron. "Therefore, we understand the need to test it and adapt its weapons systems to the operational reality in the field. The experimental F-35i will act as the main building block for acquiring new flight capabilities, and allow for independent installation of munitions".The F-35i Adir are heavily tailored made to Israel’s own specifications and are embedded with Israeli-made electronic warfare pods as well as Israeli weaponry, all installed once the planes have landed in Israel.According to the Air Force, this experimental F-35i model is the “first of its kind in the world” as it doesn’t only examine specific systems and limited operational abilities it has advanced aeromechanical testing capabilities and full operational capabilities that, if necessary, can convert it from a test plane to an operational one.The test variant of the F-35i will be based at the IAF’s Flight Testing Center (FTC) Squadron, marking the first time in 14 years that a
The IAF currently has 27 F-35i Adir aircraft and will open three full squadrons of the advanced jet in the coming years for a total of 50 planes. The IAF is also now considering whether to purchase an additional 25 F-35s to give the Jewish State a total of 75 stealth fighter jets.Its air force was the first to use the F-35 in combat in 2018, just months after it declared operational capability and since then it's been reported to be playing a central role in Israel's war-between-wars campaign."The arriving Adir F-35i, designated for flight experiments, will greatly enrich for the IAF's independence in improving its division of fifth-generation aircraft," the IAF said.And while the United States has kept most of the advanced jets' capabilities confidential, sources have told The Post that there are things that Israel knows about the plane that even Washington doesn't.Earlier this week the Trump administration formally notified Congress that it plans to sell the United Arab Emirates 50 F-35 jets as part of a $23 billion dollar arms deal after it signed a normalization deal with Israel, despite concern from Jerusalem.Although Washington has been selling Abu Dhabi millions in military deals, they have been bound to preserve Israel's QME in the Middle East before selling any advanced weaponry to regional states.Two weeks ago Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed a joint declaration with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper confirming Washington's strategic commitment to maintaining Israel's QME in the Middle East. Gantz has doubled down on his accusation that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu knew about the sale of the F-35 to the United Arab Emirates during negotiations but kept it hidden from the defense establishment. Nevertheless, after signing the declaration with Esper, the two released a joint statement stating that Israel will not oppose US sales of "specific weapons systems", referring to the stealth fighter.The ability to modify the jet with the help of the experimental F-35i that landed on Wednesday might be one way to keep Israel's QME.