The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Italy likely to allow Israeli tourists into the country in mid-May

Jerusalem prepares to welcome the first foreign tourists from a list of countries which includes the US, the UK, France, Australia and Italy in over a year starting May 23.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 5, 2021 15:25
The Italian flag waves over the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy May 30, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/TONY GENTILE)
The Italian flag waves over the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy May 30, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/TONY GENTILE)
 Israelis are likely going to be able to visit Italy starting from mid-May, as Jerusalem also prepares to welcome the first foreign tourists from a list of countries which includes the US, the UK, France, Australia and Italy in over a year starting May 23.
“Italy is ready to welcome back the world,” Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said speaking after a G20 meeting on Tuesday. “Our mountains, our beaches, our cities and our countryside are reopening.”
At the end of April, Italy introduced a green pass system to allow Italians to move across different regions, granted to those who are fully vaccinated, have recovered or tested negative to the virus in the previous 24 hours.
The prime minister said that the system to allow in foreign nationals will work in a similar way, therefore opening Italian borders also to visitors who are not vaccinated. The European Union, where Italy is a member, is set to launch its own COVID passport system around mid-June.
The Italian green pass will allow foreign nationals to be admitted in the country and to skip the quarantine period.
The plan will be detailed in a directive of the Italian Health Ministry in the next few days.
While Draghi explicitly mentioned only European nationals as those who will be able to visit Italy, Italian media reported that also tourists from Extra-EU countries with a high vaccination rate – namely the US, the UK and Israel – are going to be included.
Italy is reportedly also among the countries with which Israel is in negotiations to mutually recognize vaccination certificates.
Israel is set to reopen its borders to vaccinated visitors starting from May 23.
The tentative list of countries from where visitors will be admitted currently include Italy, France, Britain, the United States, Australia, Germany, Malta, Iceland, Denmark, Ireland, Portugal, New Zealand, Singapore and Hong Kong, a government official told The Jerusalem Post. He added that the Israeli authorities are working on expanding the list.
At the beginning, only tourists traveling in groups will be able to enter the country. Individual visitors are set to be admitted by July, according to the plan unveiled by the Health Ministry.


Tags Tourism italy Coronavirus COVID-19 Pfizer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Jerusalem Day: A unified capital remains divided - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Meron tragedy is a reminder that the haredim are part of us - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Mount Meron is a confusing tragedy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Salem Alketbi

Will Biden sacrifice Israel over Iran? - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by