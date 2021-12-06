IWI enters world of riot protection gear

Israel Weapons Industries (IWI) has entered a new market, with the patented GAL versatile protective suit designed to protect security forces during riots

The lightweight one-size-fits-all suit was designed for the user and provides complete protection for law enforcement officers facing extremely dangerous situations and allowing them full tactical capabilities to get riots under control.

The flexible and lightweight suit weighs between 4.4kg-5.5kg and allows the wearer to respond quickly to threats even after being attacked as it can absorb massive kinetic trauma as it uses the suit’s materials to absorb and deflect the effects across a larger area.

IWI manufactured the suit with the option of three configurations including a concealed suit that includes the anti-stab/bulletproof vest that is worn under outer clothing; an active search and arrest suit that is worn over the uniform and includes a tactical vest with bullet-proof and anti-stab plates and the bulletproof helmet; or the full riot suit that is worn over the uniform that includes the riot control vest, anti-trauma guards for the wearer’s arms and legs as well as the bullet-proof and anti-stab plates and helmet.

Along with being bulletproof and anti-stab, the suit can also be covered with an anti-abrasion and flame retardant material allowing the wearer to be protected from all forms of attacks they might face when dealing with violent riots. The bullet-proof and ultralight-weight helmet also provides the user with additional protection.

Israeli security forces in Umm al-Fahm to quell riots after a murder took place in the city on Thursday, November 2, 2021. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Eilat Dakar, Head of Riot Control Division in IWI, told The Jerusalem Post that the idea of the new riot control products came after he recognized that with the coronavirus pandemic, there was likely to be a rise in violence and there was a need for better protection for law enforcement officials who were using the same sort of gear for over a century.

Dakar, who served in several elite units in the IDF and Israel Police before joining IWI, said that the company looked to how best to protect the user.

“There is a picture of riot police in Chicago in 1911 and in 201. And the gear was of the same concept. Most of the current type of gear, which already weighs a lot, tends to break in key areas and isn’t as flexible,” he said. “We decided to give the operator an answer to these problems.”

IWI also took into account the increase of women serving in law enforcement agencies, Dakar said. That made it necessary to adapt the sizes to allow them to fit both women and men. With the one-size-fits-all suit with parts that can be removed by velcro, the gear is “flexible, versatile, and lightweight,” Dakar said.

It took six months of developing the gear, called Gal (the Hebrew word for wave), and it is currently undergoing tests by various law enforcement agencies in Western Europe and additional tests in the United States in the coming months.

Israeli security forces including the YAMAM national counter-terrorism unit have also tried out the suit “and were really impressed by it,” Dakar said.

The gear, he said “is in another league. We didn’t miss anything.”