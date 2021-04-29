Jerusalem Rabbinate requires beards in job application for inspectors

Recent tenders issued by the Jerusalem Rabbinate for work in different fields of religious oversight included a requirement that applicants have beards, look religious, and failed to state that the jobs were open to women, as required by law.

Earlier this month, the Jerusalem Religious Council, the local rabbinate, issued tenders for the positions of kashrut inspector, eiruv (Shabbat boundary) inspector, and director of the Mikva (Ritual bath) Department of the Jerusalem Religious Council.

The tenders for the kashrut and eiruv inspectors required that candidates sport a beard, look religious, and are married, or “not single,” and are over the age of 30.

In addition, the tenders did not state that the positions were open to women and neither were they written using both male and female language.

Furthermore, all the tender for the director of the mikva department gave preference to candidates who have rabbinic qualifications from the Chief Rabbinate.

Since the Chief Rabbinate refuses to allow women to take exams for its rabbinic qualifications and the tender did not state that women with qualifications issued by institutes of Torah learning for women would be given similar preference, this condition effectively discriminated against women.

The Itim religious services organization noticed these problems with the tenders and sent a letter to the Jerusalem Rabbinate noting that it was seemingly attempting to prevent women from applying with clauses such as a beard requirement, as well apparently implying that the positions were not open to women at all through its use of exclusively male language.

Since a petition brought to the High Court of Justice by the Emunah organization against the Religious Services Ministry and the Chief Rabbinate was settled in 2014 in which the two bodies agreed to allow women to serve in positions of religious responsibility other than explicitly rabbinic roles, women have officially been allowed to serve in such positions in local religious councils which run religious services around the country.

And according to the Law for Equal Employment Opportunities requires that employers issue employment tenders written in male and female language.

In addition, the Law for Requiring Tenders states requires that the state, government associations, religious councils, health providers and institutions for higher education to provide equal opportunity in employment tenders to all citizens and prohibits discriminating against candidates on the basis of sex, personal status, and age, including using employment requirements which would causes such discrimination.

Since Itim’s letter to the Jerusalem Religious Council it partially amended and republished the tenders, removing the requirement for a beard and the requirement to be married and over 30.

However, the tenders still do not state that women may apply, are still not written in male and female forms of language, and the tender for mikva department director still includes a requirement to have passed chief rabbinate exams.

All three tenders also still require that candidate “looks religious.”

“The level of disconnect between certain elements of the Jerusalem Religious Council and the realities of the twenty first century is unfathomable,” said ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

“Rather than recognize the legal responsibilities which govern their behavior, the religious council continues to act with a shtetl mentality that ignores both their responsibilities under the law and the achievements and capabilities of women. The State of Israel must force the religious establishment to be equitable when this is in line with halachic practice.”

Chairman of the Jerusalem Religious Council Yehoshua Yishai noted in response simply that the tenders had been changed to exclude the requirements that candidates have beards, be over 30, and married.