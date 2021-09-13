The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jerusalem's 9/11 memorial honors victims on 20th anniversary

The 9/11 Living Memorial Monument is the only monument outside of the United States which lists the names of all the victims of the 9/11 tragedy.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 00:35
Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA), the US Embassy in Israel and Keren Kayemet LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) held their annual memorial ceremony on Sunday in Jerusalem to honor the victims that died 20 years ago at the 9/11 tragedy. 
The 9/11 Living Memorial Monument is the only monument outside of the United States which lists the names of all the victims of the 9/11 tragedy.
Many New Yorkers who were at the scene when the tragedy occurred have described their trauma from the event. 
The Jewish National Fund describes the monument as "perfectly characterizes the strong, enduring Israeli-American relationship based on shared democratic principles, peace, and cooperation in the fight against terror."
Among the attendees of the memorial ceremony included former prime minister Ehud Olmert and Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Elisha Peleg, as well as representatives from Nefesh B’Nefesh, the Knesset and the Foreign Ministry. 
9/11 memorial Jlem 248.88 (credit: JNF)9/11 memorial Jlem 248.88 (credit: JNF)
The space was reserved for just under 100 participants due to COVID regulations.  
Last week, many of those working at The Jerusalem Post weighed in on their experiences when the tragedy occurred. 


