Jewish Israeli murdered in Lod riot gives life through organ donation

Itzik Hodera, 67, got a new lease on life this week when he received a kidney transplant from 56-year-old Yigal Yehoshua, who died on Monday six days after being hit in the head with a brick during the Lod riots.The transplant was performed at Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikvah. Hodera, a retired career soldier, had been struggling with kidney disease for the past 10 years. In 2019, he qualified to receive a kidney. Since then, he has been waiting for a donor.“Three days a week he would be connected to the dialysis machine for four hours at a time,” Hodera’s wife, Elana Hodera, told The Jerusalem Post. “He had low blood pressure and we always had to be carefully monitoring him, living in fear of whether he would make it to the next day. It was not a life. Now that he has a transplant, I hope everything will be different.”Yehoshua was attacked while on his way home from a nearby religious event. The rioters torched several synagogues, a yeshiva and municipal buildings, also vandalizing several vehicles.“We will settle accounts with whomever participated in this murder,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on the day of his passing. “Nobody will escape punishment.”Instead of responding to Yehoshua’s murder with anger, his family chose to give love and life. His organs were donated to people across the country: his lungs to a 69-year-old man, his liver to a 22-year-old woman, one kidney to a 58-year-old woman and the second kidney to Hodera, according to media reports.
"The family did such an honorable thing, such a strong act," said Elana Hodera, "to give life to so many people when he died in such a tragic way. He died, but they honored his death by giving his organs to those in need."About 250 transplants are carried out in Israel on adults and children every year, according to the National Transplant Center.Around 300 new people join the donor waiting list each year, amounting to more than 1,000 children and adults waiting for a transplant. Some 700 of them are waiting for a kidney transplant, the transplant center said. Each year, about 100 people die waiting for a transplant.The Hoderas live in Eilat. Elana Hodera said that she received a phone call on Monday at 8 p.m. telling her to rush to the Rabin Medical Center at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva for the transplant. They arrived at the hospital, 350 kms. away, barely three hours later."With the security situation and the rockets, we drove at night, in the dark," she recalled. "We were so nervous, but it all went smoothly."They were quickly ushered into a ward for testing and by 10 a.m. Izik Hodera went into the operating theater for the transplant which took 12 hours. His wife said he woke up quickly after the operation.According to the transplant center, the rate of survival for kidney transplant recipients a year later is over 90%."We were so afraid," Elana Hodera said, "but everything went really well."