Jewish prayer platform abutting Western Wall closed 2 years after fall

The prayer platform with the only access to the stones of the Western Wall for progressive Jews has been shut for almost two years, and now new obstacles to the repair of a few wooden planks in that platform have been raised by Jerusalem City Hall.

In July 2018, a large stone fell out of the wall above the prayer platform which is part of the egalitarian prayer section of the Western Wall at its southern end, causing damage to the wooden floor of the platform.

This part of the egalitarian prayer section was closed down for safety reasons and to allow the Israel Antiquities Authority to conduct a survey of the site to determine if other stones were loose and to carry out the required work when it was found that other stones were indeed in danger of falling

This work took some 20 months to carry out but finally concluded in March this year.

Now, efforts to repair the wooden planks of the platform itself have stalled due to an appeal against the work which was upheld by the Jerusalem City Hall city engineer last week who issued a work stop order.

Although the larger section of the egalitarian prayer area is still open, it has not possible to touch the Western Wall stones and pray up against them from the egalitarian section, as in the central plaza, for the last two years because of the ongoing delays.

Director of the Masorti (Conservative) movement in Israel Dr. Yizhar Hess said that he was “at a loss” as to how to proceed after two years of delays and obstacles in reopening the site.

“It is now nearly two years since the stone fell from the Western Wall, and it is not just that the repairs [of the wall] took an unreasonable amount of time, now we have to wait even longer for repairs to the platform which could be done in half an hour,” said Hess.

Hess described the ongoing delays and obstacles as “deliberate abuse,” and said that if a stone had fallen out of the wall above the central Western Wall plaza any repairs would not have taken more than a week to fix.

“It is hard to get away from the feeling that there is a deliberate attempt at foot dragging,” continued Hess, adding that increasing numbers of Israelis had been conducting Bar and Bat Mitzvah ceremonies and praying at the egalitarian prayer site, before the COVID-19 pandemic erupted.

“We had more than 100,000 worshippers a year, and nearly 1,200 religious ceremonies… Many families understood that it is so logical to celebrate together as a family and that to send a grandmother to stand on a chair in order to peek at their grandson is not respectful, not appropriate and not necessary.”

Rabbi Jacob Blumenthal, CEO of the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism and its Rabbinical Assembly, said that the egalitarian prayer space was created “after a long and challenging set of negotiations, and added that Jerusalem City Hall should “permit the repairs to be completed forthwith so that families may continue to pray and celebrate together.”