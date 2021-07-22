Jewish settlers attacked in West Bank amid price tag attack accusations

One of the youths was injured in the incident and was transferred to Beilinson Medical Center. Security forces searched for the boys for hours before finding them hiding near the settlement of Yitzhar, according to the right-wing legal NGO Honenu.

Police officers and IDF soldiers who arrived at the scene arrested one of the suspects who was injured by a local resident and transferred him for medical treatment. Israel Police announced on Thursday morning that it had received a report of a stone factory in the area near Hawara being targeted by arson overnight. The police report added that the suspects in the arson were attacked by local residents as they tried to escape from the scene.Police officers and IDF soldiers who arrived at the scene arrested one of the suspects who was injured by a local resident and transferred him for medical treatment.

"The boys were shocked to hear this morning that the mob that attacked them, tried to murder them and lynched them, made up this morning as if they were tied to a price tag," said the father of one of the boys, according to Honenu.

