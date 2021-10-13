Kohavi: IDF combat units see highest number of recruits in 7 years

There’s been a record number of recruits drafting into combat units this past summer, said IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi.

“Motivation for service in combat units has improved, and in the last two years there has been a continuous increase in willingness to serve in combat units,” Kohavi said at a ceremony Tuesday marking the change in the commander of the IDF’s Ground Forces.

The increase in recruitment to combat units was “particularly pronounced” during the most recent draft cycle in August which saw “the highest figures in the last seven years,” Kohavi said.

Soldiers of the Bardales Battalion prepare for urban warfare training on an early foggy morning, near Nitzanim in the Arava area of Southern Israel, on July 13, 2016. Formed in 2014, the Bardales Battalion is an infantry combat battalion of the Israel Defense Forces, composed of 50% female soldiers (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

The military has in recent years been working to increase the motivation of young Israelis to join the IDF, especially combat roles. The drop in motivation to serve in combat roles is due to many new recruits preferring instead to serve closer to home and in technology roles or cyber defense.

The high number, Kohavi said,“testify to the readiness and sense of mission that the recruits have and are an expression of the work of Ground Forces commanders who are working on the issue.”

Over the years, the IDF’s Ground Forces was neglected as the military and political leadership chose instead to focus and prioritize more cyber and intelligence capabilities. The military also reduced the size of its combat infantry forces following the decision to reduce the length of compulsory military service.

In 2018 former IDF Ombudsman Maj. Gen. (res.) Yitzhak Brick harshly criticized the military’s organizational culture, the neglect of training with the reserves in particular, and the worrisome condition of the ground forces.

In his scathing report to the Security Cabinet and Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, he charged that the situation in the IDF was “worse than it was at the time of the Yom Kippur War ” in 1973.

The ground forces have also been rarely used to maneuver deeply in enemy territory and capture territory for the past two decades, including during recent wars in the Gaza Strip where troops are used in a cautious and limited manner.

Kohavi frequently talks about modernizing the ground forces and deploying them should they be needed.

“The test of war is not what capabilities we use - through maneuvering or fire, but the results we achieve. When we need to activate a maneuver we will activate it and we will invade enemy territory firmly and bring about victory,” Kohavi said at the ceremony at Tel Nor base on Tuesday that saw Maj.-Gen. Tamir Yadai take over the Ground Forces from Maj.-Gen. Yoel Strick who served in the role for the past two and half years.

In an interview with Haaretz before finishing his role, Strick said that ground troops will be used when it “serves the war’s goals.”

According to Strick, the IDF invested NIS 200 million in building new training facilities for reserve units with the intention of having reserve combat units spend more time training and less time in routine operational deployment. In the budget for 2022, he said, will be NIS 1.2 billion for training ground forces.

Last week Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that a record number of Bedouin voluntarily drafted into the Israeli military over the past year.

"In the past year, we have continued the upward trend in the recruitment of Bedouins to the IDF, with more than 600 conscripts, and we continue to work to increase the number,” he said at a ceremony marking the role of Bedouins in Israeli security forces.

“Military service and national service are not taken for granted, and I am glad that more and more members of the community are enlisting in diverse tracks,” Gantz said. “From an understanding of the importance of diversity, I want to see more of you in senior command positions, as well as in technological units and places that act as a gateway to Israeli society.”