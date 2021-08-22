The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Gov't approves IDF Draft Law for haredim, lowers exemption age to 21

The new Draft Law would include plans to draft haredim and integrate them into the workforce.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 22, 2021 17:19
HAREDI PROTESTERS decry the draft in Jerusalem. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
The cabinet approved a revised IDF Draft Law on Sunday that includes plans to recruit haredim (ultra-Orthodox) into the military and lower the age of exemption to 21 for those who prefer to remain in yeshiva. The lowering of the age will be in effect for the two years.
After 24 months, the exemption age will rise to 22 and a year later, it will increase to 23.
Even after the age rises, haredim will be able to finish their service at the age of 21 if they join the workforce through a track which provides professional training.
"For decades, the State of Israel has consistently chosen to 'cut off our own ears in order to punish ourselves.' In other words, because they were angry that the haredim were not enlisting, they also forced them not to enter the labor market until a late age," said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. "Today we are putting an end to this, and opening the gate of work and employment to haredim young people."
"We are removing the barriers and allowing the freedom of choice to tens of thousands of haredi young people, without coercion and without tanks in Bnei Brak," added Bennett. "This is the long and right path for the national interest. The integration of haredi society into the employment market is a top priority for all of us. I am personally excited, this is a historic move for the future of Israel."
Haredi man and IDF soldiers in Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Haredi man and IDF soldiers in Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid celebrated the passing of the law: "After years of previous governments failing to pass a recruitment law - now it's happening. We promised and fulfilled!"
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman celebrated the passing of the law as well: "As the first Defense Minister of the State of Israel, David Ben-Gurion, defined it, the purpose of the army is to protect the homeland but also to constitute a 'melting pot' that unites all aspects of society. Our decision balances that melting pot with the needs of the economy today that craves another force participating in the world of employment."
"This is no less than a vision of the end of days on the way to a comprehensive outline that will enable a common service for all the faces of Israeli society - secular and haredi alike, Jews and Arabs alike," added Liberman.


