The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Lapid: We'll push a law barring those under indictment from forming gov't

"Netanyahu has created an industry of violent incitement, tearing this country apart," Lapid said.

By CODY LEVINE  
AUGUST 10, 2020 20:57
MK Yair Lapid speaks during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling on him to quit, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on April 19, 2020 (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
MK Yair Lapid speaks during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling on him to quit, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on April 19, 2020
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Yesh Atid-Telem chairman and current head of the opposition Yair Lapid announced Monday that he will bring forward a law in the Knesset barring persons under indictment from forming a governing coalition, according to a press release from his spokesperson on Monday.
"This Wednesday we will bring to the Knesset the law to prevent a person under indictment forming a government. If anyone wants to know why, they need only look at Benjamin Netanyahu, all the evidence is there. Look at Netanyahu for the past three months, there is nothing he does which doesn't stem from his indictments. Everything he does begins and ends there," Lapid said in a statement.
The statement also noted that the current government is bloated, consisting of "36 ministers and 16 deputy ministers – because of [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] indictments."
"He isn't passing a budget – because of his indictments. He went to the Finance Committee to arrange a million shekels worth of tax benefits for himself because he needs money to pay for his lawyers," Lapid noted.
On the topic of the daily protests against Netanyahu taking place throughout Israel, Lapid said  "He created an industry of violent incitement, tearing this country apart from within. He’s trying to hurt Avichai Mendelblit– because he's put him on trial.
"[Netanyahu is] running a campaign against Liat Ben Ari, the prosecutor in his trial. His people are protesting outside the home of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. There is no respect for anything. He knows that if Israel remains a law-abiding democracy, he'll go to jail. So he wants Israel to stop being a democracy and to stop having the rule of law, just to escape jail."
Lapid also took aim at Netanyahu handling of the coronavirus, saying "His failure in managing the corona crisis is because the thing that drives him is his indictments. Everything is so that he can hold a press conference and congratulate himself."
In a comment directed at his former Blue and White alliance partner Alternate Prime Minister and current Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Lapid said  "[Netanyahu] is playing with you. Don't you see that? Haven't you had enough of being puppets? It's a law that you're signed on to, more than that your lawyer wrote it."
"If you want to preserve some of your dignity, if you still want to call yourselves honest then come on Wednesday and vote for the law. Pass the law and then maybe we can sit and talk about what we do next," Lapid implored.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Yair Lapid yesh atid Coronavirus coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pass the budget By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Netanyahu vs. Gantz: A budget battle that has nothing to do with economics By JEFF BARAK
Ruthie Blum Offering to help Lebanon doesn’t mean hailing its flag By RUTHIE BLUM
Shimon Samuels The 30th anniversary of the outbreak of the Gulf War: A Cuban perspective By SHIMON SAMUELS
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by