Loud explosions from Haifa's petrochemical industry rattle residents

The explosions were heard coming from the area of the Haifa Chemicals factory, one of the most pollutant factories currently operational in the Haifa Bay, raising serious concerns among local residents.

Moreover, residents said that the incident caught them off guard, as they received no warning in advance from the company running the factories or the city's authorities.

Similar incidents originating from Haifa's petrochemical industry complex, located at the heart of a civilian population, have happened before, continuing to disrupt the daily lives of tens of thousands of people.

In mid-December last year, an unusual malfunctio n at Haifa's refineries complex caused two torches to burn intensely and emit a large amount of smoke into the air.

Additionally, the enormous explosion that tore through the city of Beirut last August, led to resurfaced concerns over Haifa's chemical facilities, attracting the attention of law-makers as well.

“We need to remove the dangerous chemicals from the Haifa Bay,” said Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel to 103FM at the time. “The plan is to remove the [chemicals] within five years and then [take] another five years to clean the area.”

Blue and White MK Miki Haimovich, chairman of the Knesset Internal Affairs and Environment Committee, also stressed that Israel should be “very troubled.” She called to promote a plan to close Haifa’s petrochemical industry, “in the heart of a bay and a population.”

Haifa Chemicals is owned by the American holding company Trance Resource Inc., which is controlled by the Trump Group. The group's co-chairman are its founders Jules Trump and his brother Eddie Trump, Jewish-American businessmen born in South Africa, who have no relation to former US President Donald Trump.





Yonah-Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.