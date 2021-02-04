The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Loud explosions from Haifa's petrochemical industry rattle residents

Residents said that the incident caught them off guard, as they received no warning in advance.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
FEBRUARY 4, 2021 16:34
Explosion at Haifa refinery (photo credit: GREEN COURSE)
Explosion at Haifa refinery
(photo credit: GREEN COURSE)
Loud explosions rattled the usually serene city of Haifa in northern Israel on Thursday, N12 reported. 
The explosions were heard coming from the area of the Haifa Chemicals factory, one of the most pollutant factories currently operational in the Haifa Bay, raising serious concerns among local residents.
Moreover, residents said that the incident caught them off guard, as they received no warning in advance from the company running the factories or the city's authorities. 
Similar incidents originating from Haifa's petrochemical industry complex, located at the heart of a civilian population, have happened before, continuing to disrupt the daily lives of tens of thousands of people. 
In mid-December last year, an unusual malfunction at Haifa's refineries complex caused two torches to burn intensely and emit a large amount of smoke into the air. 
Additionally, the enormous explosion that tore through the city of Beirut last August, led to resurfaced concerns over Haifa's chemical facilities, attracting the attention of law-makers as well. 
“We need to remove the dangerous chemicals from the Haifa Bay,” said Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel to 103FM at the time. “The plan is to remove the [chemicals] within five years and then [take] another five years to clean the area.” 
Blue and White MK Miki Haimovich, chairman of the Knesset Internal Affairs and Environment Committee, also stressed that Israel should be “very troubled.” She called to promote a plan to close Haifa’s petrochemical industry, “in the heart of a bay and a population.”
Haifa Chemicals is owned by the American holding company Trance Resource Inc., which is controlled by the Trump Group. The group's co-chairman are its founders Jules Trump and his brother Eddie Trump, Jewish-American businessmen born in South Africa, who have no relation to former US President Donald Trump.

Yonah-Jeremy Bob contributed to this report. 
  


