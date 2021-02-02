Man indicted for placing anti-police sign at entrance to Bat Ayin

The Police Prosecution Division filed an indictment on Monday for threatening and interfering with a police officer, against a man who placed a sign at the entrance to the Bat Ayin settlement, which contained threats against the police.

The sign reads, "This road leads to the Bat Ayin settlement. Entry is forbidden for Israel Police! You undermine the security of the residents of this settlement, you killed our son."

By "son," the sign refers to 16-year-old Ahuvia Sandak of Bat Ayin, a hilltop youth who died in December when the car he was riding in flipped over during a police chase, after he and his friends allegedly threw rocks at passing cars.

The sign concludes with the phrase "Enter at your own risk! You've been warned!"

The sign was stylized mimicking those that stand outside of villages and regions which pertain to the Palestinian Authority.

It was taken down by police immediately upon its erection on Wednesday, after which the police began its investigation into the incident.



Tensions between Israel Police and the residents of Bat Ayin and the surrounding areas have risen dramatically since Sandak's death, which sparked large protests in the settler community demanding an outside investigation be opened.

