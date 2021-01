A sign put up at the entrance to the Bat Ayin settlement warns Israel Police from entering in the wake of Ahuvia Sandak's death, January 21, 2021. (Credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The sign read, "This road leads to the Bat Ayin settlement. Entry is forbidden for Israel Police!

"You undermine the security of the residents of this settlement, you killed our son.

"Enter at your own risk! You've been warned!"

The sign was stylized mimicking those that stand outside of villages and regions which pertain to the Palestinian Authority. Israel Police's Forensic Science Unit investigators have begun looking into the sign's erection.

Israel Police on Wednesday removed a warning sign that was put up at the entrance to Bat Ayin, the Gush Etzion settlement where Ahuvia Sandak was from.