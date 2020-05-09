The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Man who drowned in Sea of Galilee tests positive for coronavirus

The man, who drowned on Friday in the Sea of Galilee, tested positive for coronavirus soon after and was moved in critical condition to the coronavirus care unit in the hospital.

By TAMAR BEERI  
MAY 9, 2020 18:00
People paddle on a stand-up paddle board in the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel November 8, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
People paddle on a stand-up paddle board in the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel November 8, 2016.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
A man who drowned in the Sea of Galilee on Friday and is in critical condition tested positive for coronavirus, forcing the rescue team that cared for him to immediately enter quarantine, according to Israel's Ynet News.
After calling for help from within the water, numerous emergency care representatives came to perform CPR on the drowned patient.
"When we arrived, we saw on the waterfront an unconscious man who wasn't breathing and did not have a pulse," Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Taleb Abdullah said.
He was immediately taken to the trauma unit, where medical professionals continued to resuscitate the patient. He was soon tested for coronavirus and results came back positive.
Three policemen, six MDA volunteers and three ER doctors from the Baruch Padeh Medical Center entered quarantine as a result, and the patient was moved to the coronavirus care section of the hospital.
He had previously lived in Tiberias, but investigators, according to Ynet, claim that they did not know where he was living afterwards.


Tags Galilee drowning Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis venture out into a post-coronavirus world By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yes, Israel has done well - Editor's Notes By YAAKOV KATZ
Eli Cohen, the spy who was larger than life By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The Court’s independence and the threats it faces By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
Elderly Israelis sit in a designated protected space in a senior citizens home in Jerusalem, June 2, 2009, as a siren is sounded during a nationwide civil defense drill simulating a rocket attack.
5 Preschool teachers: We will not return to work
A DAYCARE CENTER in Jerusalem. [Illustrative photo]
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by