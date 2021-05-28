The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Man wins NIS 76 million in Israel lottery

The man described how he only occasionally participated in these raffles, and that his previous prize was only NIS 90.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 28, 2021 08:53
An Ultra orthodox Jewish man stands in front of a lottery station in Bnei Brak city, near Tel Aviv, September 28, 2005. (photo credit: GIL COHEN MAGEN)
An Ultra orthodox Jewish man stands in front of a lottery station in Bnei Brak city, near Tel Aviv, September 28, 2005.
(photo credit: GIL COHEN MAGEN)
The highest lottery payout in Israel since 2009 was won by a single man on Tuesday, with an award total of NIS 76 million.
The man who won is described as a resident in southern Israel, and lived under fire during operation Guardian of the Walls.
The man described how he only occasionally participated in these raffles, and that his previous prize was only NIS 90.
He describes that he was on his way to his new job, which he got after spending sometime in an unpaid leave caused by the coronavirus, when he found out that he had won the raffle. At which point he called his new boss that he would have to arrive later that day, and excitedly told his entire family shortly after.
According to their statement, the man plans to give each of his children enough money to purchase an apartment for each of them, and then a family vacation or two.
"Right now we're very excited and it isn't the time to make any final decisions," The winner's wife said. "I'm not planning to leave my job; I want to make sure we make the correct choices to be able to retire with dignity."


Tags Money lottery Operation Guardian of the Walls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Illegal weapons, violence in the Arab sector must be stopped - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

45 dead at Mount Meron, and still no one cares - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The wash, rinse, repeat war

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel elections round five: The least bad alternative

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Did UNRWA’s Gaza director lose the plot? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by