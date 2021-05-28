Man wins NIS 76 million in Israel lottery

The highest lottery payout in Israel since 2009 was won by a single man on Tuesday, with an award total of NIS 76 million.The man who won is described as a resident in southern Israel, and lived under fire during operation Guardian of the Walls. The man described how he only occasionally participated in these raffles, and that his previous prize was only NIS 90. He describes that he was on his way to his new job, which he got after spending sometime in an unpaid leave caused by the coronavirus, when he found out that he had won the raffle. At which point he called his new boss that he would have to arrive later that day, and excitedly told his entire family shortly after. According to their statement, the man plans to give each of his children enough money to purchase an apartment for each of them, and then a family vacation or two."Right now we're very excited and it isn't the time to make any final decisions," The winner's wife said. "I'm not planning to leave my job; I want to make sure we make the correct choices to be able to retire with dignity."
