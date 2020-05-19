The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Mandelblit tell Netanyahu he must show up to court for first day of trial

BenjNetanyahu has not yet formally filed a request to avoid attending on Sunday. The prime minister is being charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MAY 19, 2020 14:40
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit (R) (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit (R)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday that he would oppose any attempt by him to avoid attending the opening of his public corruption trial on Sunday.
Netanyahu has not yet formally filed such a request with the court, as he first wanted to feel out what position Mandelblit would take.
However, already late Monday night, a spokesman for Netanyahu confirmed that he might file such a motion with the Jerusalem District Court.
Mandelblit said that the law requires a defendant to be present for his arraignment hearing at which he must personally plead innocent or guilty.
The attorney-general noted that the court ordered Netanyahu to appear in its prior February and early May scheduling orders relating to the trial.
A spokesman for Netanyahu said Monday night that if he files a request, it will be because the first hearing is just a technical discussion to review discovery issues and set a schedule for witnesses.
Further, the spokesman said that Netanyahu travels with a large security contingent which would negatively impact how many lawyers and media could be present in the main courtroom and that bringing the contingent was a waste of resources.
The spokesman confirmed Netanyahu would be present at more substantive hearings, such as the opening statements and key witnesses’ testimony.
Many top public officials have skipped the first technical hearing in the past, just as Netanyahu may do. The "real" trial with witnesses will begin in between three months to a year
Netanyahu will have to attend whenever he is called as a witness.
At the same time, critics will likely note that Netanyahu is also seeking to avoid any pictures of him in court any earlier in his new term than necessary.
As things stand, despite several media outlets requesting a live broadcast for the public, the discussion will only be broadcast to two other courtrooms via CCTV.
The public corruption trial will cover cases 1000, 2000 and 4000, regarding bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
The bench of judges include: Rivka Friedman-Feldman, Moses Bar-Am and Oded Shaham.


