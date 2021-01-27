Meet the hospital staff's children joining the fight against coronavirus

"My dad spends a lot of time outside of the house because of his job and the situation," said 12-year-old Sagie Desau, the son of Dr. Hanan Desau, who works in one of Wolfson Medical Center 's coronavirus wards.

"When I saw the protective suit that the medical teams need to wear, and when I heard from dad how hot and uncomfortable they are, I thought about adding ventilation to the suit with an electric fan that would cool down the suit and make them more comfortable for the teams during the day. As far as I am concerned, this is really a dream come true," Desau said.

The children have been developing their projects for the past six months as part of the "Biotech - Next Generation" project under the guidance of mentors from Unistream, an NGO that works to teach entrepreneurial skills to underprivileged youth, and Teva Pharmaceutical company.

"The projects have three main goals," said Teva VP Dr. Eran Harari. "Thanking the dedicated medical teams that are working day and night to ensure our safety...contributing to shaping the next generation of entrepreneurs and researchers in the fields of science and medicine, and inspiring as many youth as we can who are inspired by the spirit of medical entrepreneurship."

The children presented their projects to a panel of judges at a final event, and each team got feedback for their work.

