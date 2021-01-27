The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Meet the hospital staff's children joining the fight against coronavirus

The children have been developing their projects as part of the "Biotech - Next Generation" project.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 27, 2021 02:11
Some 200 children of medical staff in 11 teams from 10 hospitals all across Israel have come up with technological initiatives to fight the coronavirus. (photo credit: SHLOMI YOSEF)
(photo credit: SHLOMI YOSEF)
The children's parents are nurses, doctors, medical secretaries and other hospital employees who are fighting the pandemic in Israel's hospitals.
"My dad spends a lot of time outside of the house because of his job and the situation," said 12-year-old Sagie Desau, the son of Dr. Hanan Desau, who works in one of Wolfson Medical Center's coronavirus wards. 
"When I saw the protective suit that the medical teams need to wear, and when I heard from dad how hot and uncomfortable they are, I thought about adding ventilation to the suit with an electric fan that would cool down the suit and make them more comfortable for the teams during the day. As far as I am concerned, this is really a dream come true," Desau said. 
The children have been developing their projects for the past six months as part of the "Biotech - Next Generation" project under the guidance of mentors from Unistream, an NGO that works to teach entrepreneurial skills to underprivileged youth, and Teva Pharmaceutical company.
"The projects have three main goals," said Teva VP Dr. Eran Harari. "Thanking the dedicated medical teams that are working day and night to ensure our safety...contributing to shaping the next generation of entrepreneurs and researchers in the fields of science and medicine, and inspiring as many youth as we can who are inspired by the spirit of medical entrepreneurship."
The children presented their projects to a panel of judges at a final event, and each team got feedback for their work. 


Tags teva technology entrepreneurship in israel start up nation Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Entrepreneur
