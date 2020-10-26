Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel - report

“There are several diplomatic efforts going on behind the scenes,” he told The Jerusalem Post in a private briefing. “We are trying everything we can to ensure Israeli citizens have access to a vaccine as soon as possible.”

The Israel Institute for Biological Research on Sunday announced it will begin human trials next week on its coronavirus vaccine, Brilife. The vaccine has received all necessary approvals from the Health Ministry and the Helsinki Committee for medical experiments on humans.



“This is a day of hope for the citizens of Israel,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said. “Just two months ago, I received the first bottle of the vaccine. Today, we already have 25,000 vaccine doses.”