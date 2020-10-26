The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel - report

The report comes as countries and companies around the world race to develop a vaccine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 26, 2020 11:15
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative) (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
(photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
The Mossad brought China's coronavirus vaccine to Israel in recent weeks in order to study and learn from it, Channel 12 reported on Monday.
The report comes as countries and companies around the world race to develop a vaccine, with cyberattacks and espionage reported against a number of developers.
Israel is trying to reach agreements to purchase coronavirus vaccines from several other potential developers, according to a senior Health Ministry official who is in the know.
“There are several diplomatic efforts going on behind the scenes,” he told The Jerusalem Post in a private briefing. “We are trying everything we can to ensure Israeli citizens have access to a vaccine as soon as possible.”
The Israel Institute for Biological Research on Sunday announced it will begin human trials next week on its coronavirus vaccine, Brilife. The vaccine has received all necessary approvals from the Health Ministry and the Helsinki Committee for medical experiments on humans.
 
“This is a day of hope for the citizens of Israel,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said. “Just two months ago, I received the first bottle of the vaccine. Today, we already have 25,000 vaccine doses.”


