The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Naftali Bennett’s 5 reasons for giving a third COVID-19 shot in Israel

PM Naftali Bennett went against the WHO's recommendation by approving the booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2021 19:15
PM NAFTALI BENNETT accompanied his mother Mirna to get a third COVID-19 booster shot, August 3, 2021 (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
PM NAFTALI BENNETT accompanied his mother Mirna to get a third COVID-19 booster shot, August 3, 2021
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett laid out five reasons why his government decided to approve COVID-19 booster shots for all Israelis over the age of 12 in an opinion piece that was published over the weekend in The Economist.
In the 1,400-word column, the prime minister attempted to justify Israel’s decision to go against a request by the World Health Organization to refrain from handing out boosters until more of the middle- and low-income world was vaccinated, and to do so ahead of any regulatory approval.
His column was published on the same day that a top advisory team to the US Food and Drug Administration ruled there was not enough evidence to give boosters to everyone, and rather approved only giving the shots to people over the age of 65 or those who are at highest risk for infection.
What were Bennett’s five reasons?
1) COVID-19 is a war
“Fighting a pandemic is like fighting a war, where the strategic decisions must not be made by the experts, the generals, but by the elected government, taking into account a broader picture,” Bennett wrote.
He said that coronavirus pandemic impacts nearly all areas of people’s lives, Bennett explained, from the economy to education, from supply chains to mental health and therefore needs to be looked at from a holistic perspective. And whereas public health experts “tend to be conservative and risk-averse,” COVID-19 requires “quick decisions” and “decisive action.
“Sometimes, not making risky decisions can be more damaging than taking a calculated risk,” the prime minister wrote.
2) The vaccines were not working anymore
In February, Israelis started to believe the country had beaten the pandemic. The economy opened up, weddings and cultural events resumed and people removed their masks. But only a couple of months later, cases began to rise – including among those who had been fully vaccinated.
According to Bennett, there were two reasons for this: First, the Delta variant was so virulent that it was capable of overcoming the vaccine’s defenses; second, the effect of the vaccine, which began being administered in Israel on December 20, 2020, had started to wane among people who received it more than five months prior.
Moreover, those who got vaccinated would likely be at increased risk.
“People with two doses can be at increased risk because they think and act as if they’re fully protected, even when that protection may be waning,” Bennett said.
President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett are seen kicking off Israel's third booster shot vaccinations at Sheba Medical Center, on July 30, 2021. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett are seen kicking off Israel's third booster shot vaccinations at Sheba Medical Center, on July 30, 2021. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
3) The vaccines are safe
Israel had a lot of information about the side-effects of the Pfizer vaccine, which at this stage has already been administered in some capacity to more than six million Israelis, according to Bennett.
“We knew the vaccines worked and their side-effects were minor,” said the prime minister.
A study of more than 9,000 Israelis published last week by Maccabi Healthcare Services found that 87% of people experienced at least one side-effect, most often pain at the injection site. However, none of the side-effects were life-threatening and they usually went away within one to three days.
Half the people said the side effects were worse for the third shot than the second, and half said they were the same or not as bad. The second-most reported side-effect (57%) was weakness and fatigue.
Previous studies of the first and second doses conducted in Israel and abroad also found minimal side-effects among the majority of recipients.
4) To avoid another lockdown
When cases began rising, the prime minister was being pressured by some health and political leaders to consider a fourth lockdown. Even as Israel inched closer to the High Holy Days, it seemed shutting down was still on the table.
But Bennett said he knew another lockdown would “further harm our economy and society,” he wrote in The Economist. So, instead, he decided to “double down on vaccines as the central strategy, together with less restrictive measures such as a face-mask mandate in closed spaces and the ‘Green Pass’ scheme that requires people to carry proof of being vaccinated or negative test results in order to participate in various activities.”
5) Not moving forward would erode public trust and feed the anti-vaxxers
“When twice-dosed people are infected and fall ill, it erodes the public’s trust in the vaccines and discourages others from getting vaccinated,” Bennett said.
He said that allowing the vaccines to wane is not only dangerous but provides “fodder for the anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists.”


Tags Naftali Bennett vaccine COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Lessons from the Yom Kippur holiday - editorial

By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett is learning that political statements do not make political reality - Opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Talk about a mixture of irony and idiocy in Israeli COVID policy

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The Gilboa Prison break isn't the stuff of legends

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Flu season expected to slam Israel early and hard, health officials say

Women shopping in Jerusalem with face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic
5

Israeli child who survived Italy cable car crash abducted to Israel - report

Police and rescue service members are seen near the crashed cable car after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy May 23, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by