Navalny protests hit Israeli streets as Tel Aviv calls for his release

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin ’s most prominent critic, was detained on Sunday upon returning to Russia for the first time after he was allegedly poisoned by state security agents. Before returning, Navalny and his supporters had anticipated he would be arrested and planned to force the Kremlin to release him by staging repeated protests, a close ally has said.

In Israel, some decided to show support for Navalny by protesting his arrest. Protesters gathered at the London Garden in Tel Aviv, carrying signs in Hebrew, English and Russian reading "Free Navalny."



pic.twitter.com/pj6yyCuYIn המחאות על מעצר אלכסיי נבלני | משטרת רוסיה עצרה יותר מאלף בני אדם בהפגנות תמיכה בפעיל האופוזיציה שנעצר בתחילת השבוע במוסקווה. סוכנות הידיעות רויטרס דיווחה כי בעצרת במוסקווה משתתפים יותר מ-40 אלף מפגינים. גם בטיילת בתל אביב מתקיימת הפגנה במחאה על מעצרו https://t.co/PSDSVijsI0 January 23, 2021 Israel is home to nearly one million citizens who were born in the Soviet Union and migrated to Israel, primarily during the 1990s, and their descendants. Most of the Russian-Israeli population has integrated well in Israeli society and is involved in the country's economy on all levels.

In Russia, police has reportedly detained 1,090 protesters at gatherings across the country deemed unauthorized by the government as tens of thousands continue to protest nationwide, calling for the release of Navalny.





Reuters contributed to this report.