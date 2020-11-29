The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gov't approves program to require state to 'buy in Israel'

“Especially at this time, we need to strengthen Israeli industry,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
NOVEMBER 29, 2020 15:44
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at his office in Jerusalem on September 13. (photo credit: YOAV DUDKEVITCH/REUTERS)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at his office in Jerusalem on September 13.
(photo credit: YOAV DUDKEVITCH/REUTERS)
The government approved the proposed plan of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to enforce that the State of Israel will purchase locally produced goods and services on Sunday. 
“Especially at this time, we need to strengthen Israeli industry,” Netanyahu said, calling on Israelis to do the same and buy locally produced goods and services. The prime minister added that small businesses wishing to sell their products online should also get special aid to improve their e-commerce abilities and that such aid is forthcoming.
Netanyahu's push forward overrides the objections of both Antitrust Authority head Michal Halperin and the Finance Ministry, which warned that such a law would mean the state would spend NIS 1.3 billion more at a time when it is difficult to collect taxes.
Halperin warned that such a law would reduce the effectiveness of import and “might lead to controlled markets in the long run.” In theory, if Israeli companies would be certain they are assured of landing state contracts by law, they would have little reason to be efficient or offer superior products.
Netanyahu thanked chairman of the Business Sector Presidency trade association Dubi Amitai and Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar-David for their help in forming the new plan.In the report, credit for the program was given to Finance Minister Israel Katz, claiming that he, alongside Bar-David and Amitai, was one of the people who helped reach the final outline. 
This is in contrast to reports that Netanyahu bypassed Katz and met Bar-David himself last week to hammer out the compromise.    
Israel already has guidelines that compel that government contracts be given to Israeli bidders as long as their asking price isn’t more than 15% higher than the non-Israeli companies bidding.
To be considered “Blue and White,” a product must contain 35% Israeli-made components.
The proposal being suggested is not time-limited, meaning that it would be an abiding decision even after COVID-19 vaccination would be in full swing in May and June.
The Health Ministry and Health Care providers were excluded from the plan, which means they will still be able to buy cheaper products or services offered by foreign companies to combat the pandemic, TheMarker reported on Sunday. 
When large scale infrastructure projects are involved, a special committee will be created to decide with which bidder to do business - the Israeli one or the one from overseas. Local councils however will not enjoy such an option. 
The government decision followed an earlier one, also made on Sunday, lowering custom taxes on imported fashion items. Led by Economy Minister Amir Peretz, the decision will drop the 12% tax on, for example buckles, to nothing. This will lower the cost of import and allow Israeli fashion designers to use such items in their own designs and offer them on the market at a lower cost ahead of the New Year. 
The decision followed a three-year struggle during which Israeli fashion designers pointed to how large scale importers can bring into the market a container of completed products, dresses and pants and purses, and not pay any tax, yet Israeli employers in the fashion sector must pay a tax reaching NIS 13 million every year to use basic imports in their designs.  
The loss of this state income is meant to be covered by the Economy and Finance ministries.
The campaign to change the taxation policy included a tour of Tel Aviv fashion studios by Likud MK Osnat Mark and Lahav Association for Self Employed Business Owners Roee Cohen, during which they offered shop-owners stickers that read: "Not made in Israel - Not my purchase!" 


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu import taxes israel local Blue and White
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gantz needs to bring the Israeli government to an end By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel is no monarchy, and Netanyahu is no king By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Coronavirus and culture shock By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A new exhibit uses George Floyd to universalize the Holocaust By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Stop the Pollard festival By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
3 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by