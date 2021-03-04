Netanyahu blasts SNL joke as 'outrageous' on Fox News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the controversial SNL joke that has riled up viewers around the world, saying that "it is so outrageous." "Israel is reporting that they’ve vaccinated half of their population, and I’m going to guess it’s the Jewish half,” Michael Che, the co-host of SNL’s news parody, Weekend Update, said on the 82nd segment of the show. Christian ones — condemned the joke, which they argue had crossed from comedy into an antisemitic trope. A week after the broadcast, a crowd gathered outside NBC's headquarters in New York City to protest NBC's silence in the face of the backlash. "I brought vaccines to the Arab communities in Israel," Netanyahu said in his interview. "I must have gone to half a dozen Arab communities in Israel." In late January, the prime minister visited numerous Arab cities across Israel to encourage residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and boost his popularity with the sector ahead of the March 23 elections. "The interesting thing is [that], not accidentally, many Arab citizens are voting for me," he said. Political polls back up his statement. In January, a poll showed that Netanyahu's visits to Arab cities paid off in the form of four seats given to Likud, two mandates of which came from Arab voters.Many Jewish organizations — as well as
Earlier this month, Netanyahu's Likud Party appointed its first-ever Arab candidate, Nael Zoabi. "We brought four historic peace agreements in the Middle East," Netanyahu continued, referring to the Abraham Accords. He went on to highlight the positive relationship he has with the Arab sector. "When I go to Arab villages, they say, "Abu Yair, we love you," he said, "Abu Yair" (Yair's father) being a reference to his son, Yair, in what is clearly a term of affection.