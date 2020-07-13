Netanyahu, Katz’s safety net approved in government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz gained the cabinet’s approval on Monday for the second part of the 2020-2021 Safety Net program, meant to offer unemployed Israelis benefits until June 2021, scaled assistance to businesses and offer vocational training.One million Israelis are facing unemployment and the Saturday 80,000 protest at Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square rocked the nation as normative Israelis faced the cameras and said they are facing an empty refrigerator, eviction for not making rent and the government does not offer aid or guidance. The plan green-lights expanding the yet-to-be presented budget by NIS 24 billion, meaning, to take loans and increase the deficit, and to offer full benefits until June 2021 or until the unemployment rate drops to 10%. For comparison, the German unemployment rate now is 4%.The Tax Authority is meant to deliver a grant of up to NIS 7,500 to the self-employed and business owners by Wednesday. However, only 100,000 people will actually get that sum, with lower sums to be given to the rest. The cost of the entire operation is NIS 1.8 billion, and previous promises of money “delivered at the press of a button,” as Netanyahu said, did not come through.The plan also includes scaled aid to businesses to ensure jobs, assurance to purchase Israeli-made goods and perks to help the elderly and soldiers fresh out of service.While almost everyone agrees that now is the time to help Israelis who can’t see a path into making a livelihood by offering them benefits to cover at least their basic needs, not to mention allowing them to purchase services which will help save remaining jobs, it had been pointed out the plan lacks so called “growth engines” and vocational training options.Katz had spoken about “giving generously” and “spreading a safety net” and even “not leaving anyone behind in the shuffle” on Thursday when he presented the plan – but he did not mention jobs.Stier Group president Israela Stier-Einstein burst into tears on Monday at the Knesset’s Economics Committee panel when Likud MK Osnat Mark accused her and other poverty activists as being “radical left.”Mark claimed that when she watched footage from the Saturday Rabin Square protest, “I did not see the self-employed, I saw the radical left saying: “Anyone but Netanyahu.” Einstein then burst into tears and said, “I can’t take it anymore, how will we pay our bills? Pay wages? I can’t start over at my age.”
Einstein is in the position of being banned by the state from working in her field, as conferences and trade-shows are currently not being opened while the number of coronavirus-infected patients leaps forward. She complained that she was promised to get the clearance to re-open twice, and denied both times at the last moment.“It was the most disgusting thing she could have said,” Einstein told The Jerusalem Post about the MK’s remark, “I was not in the protest, there were tens of thousands there, people who cannot feed their children.”Stier Group is one of the largest and oldest firms in the business, producing the annual Isra-Food exhibition among others.
“I did not go to the Knesset for a hand-out,” she told the Post, “I want to be given the chance to work again... They are turning this nation into a country living on benefits.“There are people in government who don’t understand the issues involved, who are dense” Einstein remarked, “this is what made me cry.”MK Mark argued that protesters cannot accept aid from the administration and then march in protest against it, calling it “holding the stick at both ends.” While the protest organizers avoided discussing politics during it, singer Assaf Amdursky, speaking his own mind, told the press the protesters are “garbage cleaners” meant to clean up the corruption in Balfour.Also on Monday, the Office of the Prime Minister and the Finance Ministry said that a special task force will be created to promote employment, unlike other sections in the release, no budget was included. The task force will be co-led by Director of the Prime Minister’s Office Ronen Peretz and Director of the Finance Ministry Keren Terner Eyal.Unlike Israel, the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak addressed the people he serves last week, a day before Netanyahu and Katz did, and spoke about keeping workplaces and creating good jobs.The UK plan includes offering grants to employers so they won’t let people go, lowering taxation on restaurants to keep the service industry alive and making buying a house more affordable.This after a decade during which Israel had not been able to solve the mounting costs of buying a home for young couples and middle-class persons, despite coming up with various plans meant to solve the issue.Katz explained on Sunday that he divides any ideas concerning saving the nation’s economy into four colors, green, yellow, white and red.Green is for ideas he likes and can be done, yellow are ideas he would like to promote but unsure if they are feasible, white are ideas that should be talked about at length before implementing, such as increasing the retirement age for women, red are ideas he would not do – like lowering minimum wage to encourage employers to hire more people, Haaretz reported on Sunday.
