The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu, Katz’s safety net approved in government

I did not go to Knesset for a handout, I want to be given the chance to work again, Stier Group president tells ‘Post’

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JULY 13, 2020 19:39
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits next to foreign minister Israel Katz during a cabinet meeting (photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits next to foreign minister Israel Katz during a cabinet meeting
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz gained the cabinet’s approval on Monday for the second part of the 2020-2021 Safety Net program, meant to offer unemployed Israelis benefits until June 2021, scaled assistance to businesses and offer vocational training.
One million Israelis are facing unemployment and the Saturday 80,000 protest at Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square rocked the nation as normative Israelis faced the cameras and said they are facing an empty refrigerator, eviction for not making rent and the government does not offer aid or guidance.
The plan green-lights expanding the yet-to-be presented budget by NIS 24 billion, meaning, to take loans and increase the deficit, and to offer full benefits until June 2021 or until the unemployment rate drops to 10%. For comparison, the German unemployment rate now is 4%.
The Tax Authority is meant to deliver a grant of up to NIS 7,500 to the self-employed and business owners by Wednesday. However, only 100,000 people will actually get that sum, with lower sums to be given to the rest. The cost of the entire operation is NIS 1.8 billion, and previous promises of money “delivered at the press of a button,” as Netanyahu said, did not come through.
The plan also includes scaled aid to businesses to ensure jobs, assurance to purchase Israeli-made goods and perks to help the elderly and soldiers fresh out of service.
While almost everyone agrees that now is the time to help Israelis who can’t see a path into making a livelihood by offering them benefits to cover at least their basic needs, not to mention allowing them to purchase services which will help save remaining jobs, it had been pointed out the plan lacks so called “growth engines” and vocational training options.
Katz had spoken about “giving generously” and “spreading a safety net” and even “not leaving anyone behind in the shuffle” on Thursday when he presented the plan – but he did not mention jobs.
Stier Group president Israela Stier-Einstein burst into tears on Monday at the Knesset’s Economics Committee panel when Likud MK Osnat Mark accused her and other poverty activists as being “radical left.”
Mark claimed that when she watched footage from the Saturday Rabin Square protest, “I did not see the self-employed, I saw the radical left saying: “Anyone but Netanyahu.”
Einstein then burst into tears and said, “I can’t take it anymore, how will we pay our bills? Pay wages? I can’t start over at my age.”
Einstein is in the position of being banned by the state from working in her field, as conferences and trade-shows are currently not being opened while the number of coronavirus-infected patients leaps forward. She complained that she was promised to get the clearance to re-open twice, and denied both times at the last moment.
“It was the most disgusting thing she could have said,” Einstein told The Jerusalem Post about the MK’s remark, “I was not in the protest, there were tens of thousands there, people who cannot feed their children.”
Stier Group is one of the largest and oldest firms in the business, producing the annual Isra-Food exhibition among others.
“I did not go to the Knesset for a hand-out,” she told the Post, “I want to be given the chance to work again... They are turning this nation into a country living on benefits.
“There are people in government who don’t understand the issues involved, who are dense” Einstein remarked, “this is what made me cry.”
MK Mark argued that protesters cannot accept aid from the administration and then march in protest against it, calling it “holding the stick at both ends.” While the protest organizers avoided discussing politics during it, singer Assaf Amdursky, speaking his own mind, told the press the protesters are “garbage cleaners” meant to clean up the corruption in Balfour.
Also on Monday, the Office of the Prime Minister and the Finance Ministry said that a special task force will be created to promote employment, unlike other sections in the release, no budget was included. The task force will be co-led by Director of the Prime Minister’s Office Ronen Peretz and Director of the Finance Ministry Keren Terner Eyal.
Unlike Israel, the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak addressed the people he serves last week, a day before Netanyahu and Katz did, and spoke about keeping workplaces and creating good jobs.
The UK plan includes offering grants to employers so they won’t let people go, lowering taxation on restaurants to keep the service industry alive and making buying a house more affordable.
This after a decade during which Israel had not been able to solve the mounting costs of buying a home for young couples and middle-class persons, despite coming up with various plans meant to solve the issue.
Katz explained on Sunday that he divides any ideas concerning saving the nation’s economy into four colors, green, yellow, white and red.
Green is for ideas he likes and can be done, yellow are ideas he would like to promote but unsure if they are feasible, white are ideas that should be talked about at length before implementing, such as increasing the retirement age for women, red are ideas he would not do – like lowering minimum wage to encourage employers to hire more people, Haaretz reported on Sunday.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu economy of israel Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It’s the economy! By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel’s weak opposition By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Will Netanyahu fall to coronavirus? By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu torn between legacies of FDR and Hoover By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Gerald McDermott Anglican support for Israel’s claim to West Bank By GERALD MCDERMOTT

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
3 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
4 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
5 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by