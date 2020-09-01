The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Netanyahu met with UAE prince in Abu Dhabi in 2018 - report

The meeting was conducted in a "good atmosphere" and contacts were maintained after the meeting, according to diplomatic sources.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 09:32
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (photo credit: CANVA.COM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed
(photo credit: CANVA.COM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi in 2018, two years before the historic El Al flight to the UAE that occurred on Monday, according to a report by Yediot Aharonot.
The meeting was conducted in a "good atmosphere" and contacts were maintained after the meeting, according to diplomatic sources. Mossad head Yossi Cohen was present at the meeting, according to the report.
National Security Council head Meir Ben Shabbat attended a meeting with American and Emirati representatives in Washington about a year ago, as part of the ongoing contacts.
The Prime Minister's Office refused to respond to the report, but, during a press conference on Monday, Netanyahu hinted that some of the meetings he has held with Arab leaders still haven't been revealed to the public, according to Yediot Aharonot.
"I meet with many, many leaders in the Arab and Muslim world. Much more than what you think," said Netanyahu. "I have many things that I still can't tell you. But I believe that they will come into the light in the future. You could see the tip of the iceberg yourselves in recent years."


