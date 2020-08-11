Netanyahu: US has kept me from annexing West Bank settlements

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed the United States for his failure to annex West Bank settlements during an interview Monday with Channel 20.“It was clear from the start that the application of sovereignty would be done only with agreement from the United States. Otherwise, I would have already done it a while ago,” Netanyahu said. Similarly, “other prime ministers would also have done it,” Netanyahu added. US President Donald “Trump is now busy with other things and this [sovereignty] is not top on his mind,” Netanyahu said.“I hope that in the near future we will be able to advance recognition of the application of sovereignty as well as other diplomatic issues of importance to Israel,” Netanyahu said.He took credit for the US decision to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as well as Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights as well as the legality of West Bank settlements.“All of that didn’t happen by accident," Netanyahu said.He also referenced Trump’s peace plan which allows for the application of Israeli sovereignty over 30% of the West Bank.“I worked with Trump’s team on this plan for three years. In my opinion it is the only one that preserves Israel’s essential interests,” Netanyahu said.He made similar comments last week at a closed-door session of the Likud faction in the Knesset. Netanyahu's references to plans to annex West Bank settlements comes as speculation is high that Israel could be heading to yet a fourth round of elections. Such a move would make it impossible to formally apply sovereignty to the settlements until at least December. Earlier in the day Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan held a Zoom meeting with evangelical leaders to stress to them importance of Israeli sovereignty over portions of the West Bank. “If you help with the application of sovereignty over all our communities, you will be remembered as being on the right side of history,” Dagan said.Among those on the call with him were evangelical leaders from Madagascar, Ethiopia, Malawi, Zambia, Tanzania, Kenya, South Sudan, Congo, Nigeria and Ghana.In addition, Sovereignty Movement co-chairs Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar along with Brig. Gen. (res.) Amir Avivi who heads the right-wing NGO the Bitchonistim met with Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen to discuss the importance of sovereignty.Avivi spoke in support of US involvement. “The political envelope that the Americans can provide for us is important to us.”Katsover and Matar, as well as Dagan, support sovereignty but are opposed to its application within the context of the Trump peace plan, in part because that document also speaks of a Palestinian state in the West Bank.Cohen assured them that this would not happen.“Don’t worry, there will not be a vote for a Palestinian state”, he said.On Monday PLO Executive Committee Secretary General Saeb Erekat met with the British Consul General in Jerusalem Philip Hall. Ereket spoke with him about the importance of preventing Israeli annexation and the importance of reviving the stalled peace process based on the pre-1967 lines.