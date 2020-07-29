The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Netanyahu's last supper: Art exhibit erected at Rabin Square

The exhibit, created by artist Itay Zlait, depicts a puppet of Netanyahu sitting alone at a table filled with foods and drinks as he places a hand on a cake shaped like the Israeli flag.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 29, 2020 11:29
An exhibit of "Netanyahu's Last Supper" at Rabin Square (Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Maariv)
An art exhibit was erect at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on Wednesday morning, dubbed as "[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's Last Supper," to protest Israel's financial crisis.
The exhibit, created by artist Itay Zlait, depicts a puppet of Netanyahu sitting alone at a table filled with foods and drinks as he places a hand on a cake shaped like the Israeli flag.
"This could be Netanyahu's last supper or democracy's last supper," Zlait told Walla News. "While Netanyahu sits here alone and feasts his heart out, there are a million unemployed, hungry people  who are losing their homes."
Several Likud MKs were quick to denounce the exhibtion "On the eve of Tisha B'Av there are those who have chosen to ignite more and more hatred and polarization in our nation," said Transportation Minister Miri Regev.
"Is it possible that somone is hinting that the future of the prime minister will also be like the fate of the last supper?! It's just a matter of time before an exhibit of the gallows and the hanging rope is erected. This is not incitement but a call to action. I call on [Tel Aviv Mayor] Ron Huldai to stop closing his eyes and immediately remove the incitement display."
"Huldai will tell you that this is art, freedom of expression. [Attorney-General Avichai] Mandelblit will back him up with a perfectly reasonable legal opinion," MK Osnat Mark wrote on Twitter.
She added that "The writing is on the wall and it is written in blood! If the incitement does not stop it will end in murder once more!"


