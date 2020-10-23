The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
New coronavirus awareness campaign launches in ultra-Orthodox community

The campaign features posters labeled the same way obituary posters are typically labeled and emphasizing the different rates of infection in the different populations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 23, 2020 13:53
A poster from a Health Ministry campaign aimed at raising awareness for coronavirus among the ultra-Orthodox community (photo credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)
A poster from a Health Ministry campaign aimed at raising awareness for coronavirus among the ultra-Orthodox community
(photo credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)
The Health Ministry is launching a campaign to raise awareness among the ultra-Orthodox population of the high rate of coronavirus infection in the community compared to in Israel's general population.
The campaign aims at raising awareness by presenting facts about morbidity and mortality to fight misinformation and prevent the danger of not following coronavirus precautions.
After reports that 50% of those over the age of 65 infected with coronavirus are from the ultra-Orthodox population, the Health Ministry said there was more awareness among the ultra-Orthodox about the need to keep the elderly population safe and the Ministry hopes to maintain and increase this awareness.
The campaign features posters labeled the same way obituary posters are typically labeled. Posters emphasize the different rates of infection stating that in the general population 2.3 people die of coronavirus per 10,000, but that in Bnei Brak that number is almost triple with six people dying per 10,000.
"The haredi population wants authentic statistics, and we are working to make this very concerning information available to them," said the branch of the Health Ministry responsible for handling the coronavirus pandemic in the ultra-Orthodox sector.
This campaign will continue to use the previously-used slogan "Haredim follow the rules and are careful with the sanctity of life."
The slogan is meant to convey that most ultra-Orthodox people are obeying state restrictions, according to the Ministry.


