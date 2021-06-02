New government still not ready as Lapid's deadline looms

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

A new governing coalition has still not been formed to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and opposition leader Yair Lapid had yet to update President Reuven Rivlin and Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin by the time Wednesday's Knesset session began.Lapid must tell Rivlin and Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin by Wednesday night at 11:59 that he can form a government; otherwise, the mandate goes to the Knesset, where any MK has the option to build a coalition with the support of 61 MKs.But Lapid wanted to inform Levin that he had formed a government, in order to make sure the Knesset speaker would schedule a vote of confidence in the new government and the swearing in of the new ministers by next week. It is expected that once Levin receives word from Lapid that a government is ready, he will insist on waiting as long as permitted by law in order to maximize pressure on Yamina MKs.Marathon talks among representatives of the eight parties set to join the coalition at Ramat Gan’s Kfar Hamaccabiah Hotel finalized coalition agreements with every party overnight, concluding with a deal with Blue and White. A Blue and White spokeswoman said they agreed upon a number of central policy areas to advance and strengthen democracy and Israeli society at large.The final remaining sticking point has been Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked's request to join the judicial selection committee."It's all on Ayelet Shaked now," a source at coalition talks told The Jerusalem Post. "She's the only real issue left."Shaked is demanding to replace Labor leader Merav Michaeli on the committee that is due to select six new Supreme Court judges over the next four years. The committee automatically includes the justice minister, who will be New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar, one additional minister, an MK from the coalition and one from the opposition. There are also representatives from the current Supreme Court and the Bar Association.During Wednesday's vote for president in the Knesset plenum, Yamina leader Naftali Bennett spoke at length with Shaked and spoke twice with Michaeli, in an effort to resolve the dispute.