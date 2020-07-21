The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

New outdoor archaeological exhibit inaugurated in Jerusalem’s Old City

The exhibition, which stands on Hayehudim Street descending in the Cardo, was inaugurated on Tuesday.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JULY 21, 2020 18:43
New outdoor archaeological exhibit inaugurated in Jerusalem’s Old City (photo credit: ORIT SHAMIR/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
New outdoor archaeological exhibit inaugurated in Jerusalem’s Old City
(photo credit: ORIT SHAMIR/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
The images of the Old City of Jerusalem’s empty monuments and places of worship have become one of the most powerful symbols of the coronavirus emergency in Israel and the world. However, local authorities and other entities involved in its management and well-being decided to transform the crisis into an opportunity.
Taking advantage of its deserted alleys, they managed to carry out renovations and create an outdoor archaeological exhibition in record time, which will enrich the experience of local and foreign visitors in the Jewish Quarter.
The exhibition, on Hayehudim Street in the Cardo, was inaugurated on Tuesday. It features about 180 items that were previously scattered around the area and have now been organized in a coherent itinerary to shed light on the life and transformations in the city throughout history.
New exhibit in Jerusalem's Old City on Hayehudim Street (Credit: Orit Shamir, Israel Antiquities Authority)New exhibit in Jerusalem's Old City on Hayehudim Street (Credit: Orit Shamir, Israel Antiquities Authority)
“The new display provides passersby with a direct glimpse into the splendor of the public buildings, civil and religious, which have stood in the area of the Jewish Quarter throughout the ages,” curator Ravit Nanner-Soriano said in a press release. “Visitors to the exhibition will be able to be impressed by the variety and richness of the items; among them, impressive parts of columns from the Roman, Byzantine and Crusader periods, cornices and decorated items from the Middle Ages to modern times.”
The project was carried out by the Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Ministry, together with the Israel Antiquities Authority, the Jerusalem Municipality, the Company for Reconstruction and Development of the Jewish Quarter and the East Jerusalem Development Company, within the framework of the Beautiful City program.
The program is aimed at improving the tourist infrastructure and visibility of the Jewish Quarter. It was launched about two years ago under the coordination of architect Avner Simon. An estimated NIS 1.5 million has been invested so far.
The exhibition, courtesy of the IAA, was made possible by a donation from the Evyatar family and the Siebenberg House museum, which offered many of the items.
Other renovation works were carried out in the area over the past few months.
Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Rafi Peretz, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon and Dr. Orit Shamir, the IAA’s head of exhibitions, attended the inauguration.
“Jerusalem connects our glorious past to the present while looking at the future,” Peretz said. “We work intensively to upgrade, make accessible and develop the Old City on its various routes. In the time of this economic crisis due to corona, I invite the Israeli public to come and spend time here in Jerusalem, strengthen the capital and enjoy a Jerusalem vacation.”
Lion said: “We took advantage of the rare opportunity so that construction works would not disturb the millions of visitors who come to the quarter every year, and we hope to receive them soon in a new, updated and renovated space.”


Tags Tourism history old city jerusalem Exhibition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What does America's upcoming election mean for the Middle East? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu teaches Israel a lesson on Keynesian economics - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Op-Ed logo Applying Israeli sovereignty: It’s now or never - opinion By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Asher Fredman BDS can be defeated on the political battleground - opinion By ASHER FREDMAN
Shimon Samuels Toulouse's two faces By SHIMON SAMUELS

Most Read

1 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
2 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
3 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Lockdown looms as cabinet advances closure on beaches, camps, restaurants
Israelis enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv, July 15, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by