The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Nissenkorn: I didn’t surrender to takeover attempts by a bribery defendant

At a ceremony marking the end of his tenure as justice minister, Avi Nissenkorn took parting shots at just about everyone for undermining the role of law, though focusing especially on Netanyahu.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JANUARY 3, 2021 17:43
Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, September 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SAMYA)
Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, September 2020
(photo credit: YONATAN SAMYA)
At a ceremony marking the end of his tenure as justice minister, Avi Nissenkorn took parting shots at just about everyone for undermining the role of law, though focusing especially on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“No one wants to live in a state where the justice minister surrenders and wilts in the face of attempts by an indicted defendant accused of bribery, fraud and breach of public trust to take over the rule of law. Unfortunately, this is not obvious in Israel today,” said Nissenkorn in obvious reference to Netanyahu.
Netanyahu has tried to blame Nissenkorn as the reason that Blue and White and Likud could not reach a compromise to avoid the current election season.
In contrast, Nissenkorn, who lost his portfolio when he chose to join Ron Huldai’s new The Israelis party, as well as Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, have accused Netanyahu of trying to destroy the rule of law and democracy.
In his final speech as justice minister, Nissenkorn also slammed Gantz, without using his name, stating that he had been ready to fight “even within my own house” to prevent the “justice ministry from being emptied of substance.”
Nissenkorn maintains one reason he abandoned Gantz for Huldai was that the Blue and White leader was ready to strike a compromise with Netanyahu which would have allowed the Likud to ensure favorable picks for filling the currently empty state attorney post, and other key posts in the future.
Gantz has hit back, saying that he would never agree to compromise key issues concerning the rule of law, but has maintained that Nissenkorn sometimes stood on ceremony over less critical issues since his only interest was his own political prestige.
The outgoing justice minister also took aim at New Hope party leader Gideon Sa’ar saying that his own supposedly more moderate program for reforming the legal establishment is just as dangerous as Netanyahu’s more overt attacks against it.
Sa’ar rolled out a new plan for making changes to the legal establishment on Sunday that appears to be middle-of-the-road between more radical changes suggested by the Likud and Yamina versus maintaining the status quo.
Nissenkorn said it was his job as justice minister to “guard the gatekeepers and block the disgraceful politicization” of the legal establishment, adding that, “sanity unfortunately has turned into being ‘radical’.”
At the same ceremony, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit gave a full-throated endorsement of Nissenkorn, who was a welcome change for the legal establishment from prior acting justice minister Amir Ohana.
Mandelblit credited Nissenkorn with “guarding Israeli democracy, the rule of law, strengthening the public’s faith in the legal establishment” and with being true to his word “to serve as a defensive wall for the legal establishment” against attacks from the political class.
The attorney-general said, “We need this as we are under constant attack.”  “Defending the independence of the prosecution” and defending “the attorney-general, who must stay professional and apolitical while trying to implement government policy” is critical.
Mandelblit also complimented Nissenkorn for reforms to the Police Investigations Department, for keeping the ministry running during the tense coronavirus period, for trying to advance the legalization of cannabis, LGBT rights issues, the establishment of local courts, the appointment of judges and for addressing Arab sector issues.
Both Nissenkorn and Mandelblit noted the justice ministry’s final approval of regulations, after eight years of debate, which have radically changed how civil lawsuits will be conducted throughout the country.
The Israel Bar Association even tried to oppose the changes at the last minute because the changes which will shorten legal briefs  and legal proceedings for citizens, could also reduce legal fees. Nissenkorn pushed through the changes anyway with the High Court of Justice endorsing his power to do so last week.
Finally, Mandelblit welcomed Gantz as current acting justice minister, though there are rumors that Gantz has offered the portfolio to other members of Blue and White for the next three to five months until a new government is formed.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Blue and White Avi Nissenkorn
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Jewish obstacles standing in the way of religious freedom - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Greer Fay Cashman

In the eye of the beholder - comment

 By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Ariel Harkham

Morocco: Israel’s bridge to the Muslim world? - opinion

 By ARIEL HARKHAM
Gilad Kabilo

How to lose an election in three easy steps - comment

 By GILAD KABILO
Ruthie Blum

Tehran’s hope for a happy nuclear new year - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by