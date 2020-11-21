The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Nissenkorn publishes draft cannabis legalization bill for public comments

Comments and criticisms of the draft can be sent in for the Justice Ministry's consideration until December 11 at midnight.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
NOVEMBER 21, 2020 20:26
Employee tends to medical cannabis plants at Pharmocann, an Israeli medical cannabis company in northern Israel (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Employee tends to medical cannabis plants at Pharmocann, an Israeli medical cannabis company in northern Israel
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn on Saturday evening published the first draft of the Israel Cannabis Market Regulation Law for public comments.
Comments and criticisms of the draft can be sent in here for the Justice Ministry's consideration until December 11 at midnight, after which a final version of the law will be drafted, to continue in discussions in the Knesset's Special Committee on Drug and Alcohol Use and for a legislative process under the supervision of Blue and White MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh.

Earlier this month, Nissenkorn stated that he expects that once the legal memo is approved (expected by December), it will take approximately nine months before the laws can begin to take effect.
According to the draft, growing or extracting cannabis without a license will be prohibited.
Cannabis use will be allowed only inside residences, at least in the first year after the law goes into effect.
The sale of cannabis will only be allowed to licensed dealers and will be sold only to those aged 21 and over. Soliciting or supplying cannabis to a minor will also be prohibited.
Driving under the influence of cannabis will be banned, though a permitted threshold has not yet been set, likely complicating the process greatly. In addition, problems reported with the accuracy of the THC testing kits have raised concerns about potential inconsistencies in punishment.
While the draft does not allow companies to advertise cannabis products or award prizes in exchange for its purchase, branding on the packaging of the cannabis products will be possible.
While many cannabis-related actions are still prohibited according to the draft, the penalties for the different actions vary greatly. 
Severe penalties of up to 20 years in prison will still apply to what the draft defines as "criminal offenses" - those who grow, produce or trade cannabis without an official license, those who hold more than the permitted amount (which is not specified in the draft) and those who sell, supply or solicit cannabis to those under the age of 21.
Milder penalties (fines) will apply to business owners or employees in the cannabis business who sell cannabis without applying for a certificate, who makes a cannabis advertisement, who markets non-packaged cannabis according to packaging procedures, who uses cannabis in a non-residential place and without a permit.
The draft bill is still devoid of some essential aspects such as: the amount which will be allowed for purchase and possession, the amount of tax which will be imposed on the market and the products, the conditions for opening a store and receiving a license, the maximum limit for driving under the influence of cannabis (if there is one at all), and who will be responsible for regulations.
The draft was written based on recommendations published two weeks ago by a special Justice Ministry committee, which met weekly for four months with different experts and lawmakers from around the world, to find out how to legalize, decriminalize and regulate the cannabis market safely and responsibly.


Tags marijuana justice ministry Cannabis Avi Nissenkorn
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis deserve a leader who stands by their word, no shticks and tricks By JPOST EDITORIAL
The two sides of Israel - in space and on the ground By DAVID BRINN
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu only knows how to destroy democracy By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Christiane Amanpour, Jeremy Corbyn's ill-deserved reprieves – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah
4 Israel demands Amanpour apologize for comparing Kristallnacht and Trump
Christiane Amanpour poses on the red carpet at the 2019 Variety's Power of Women event in New York, US, April 5, 2019.
5 BioNTech CEO: Our coronavirus vaccine can end the pandemic
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by