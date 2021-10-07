Meretz leader and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz has ordered increased supervision on patients in health institutions after the murder of Yael Melnik, who was allegedly buried alive by a 47-year-old man who was working at the institution, N12 reported on Wednesday.

Melnik, 17, was hospitalized at the Ma'ale HaCarmel Mental Health Center in Zichron Ya'akov, where she met her suspected murderer. Their connection lasted for approximately a year. Yael's grandmother had issued a restraining order against the older man.

The man allegedly buried her alive, and Melnik had suffocated to death. The man had also reportedly drugged her during the situation.

Horowitz convened a discussion aimed at preventing harm to patients: "Our system must ensure that all patients are safe."

The institution where she was hospitalized claimed that they did not know about the connection between the two, nor did they know of the restraining order issued against the man suspected of the murder.

Therefore, Horowitz sought to strengthen the supervision of various institutions with regard to examining and handling complaints, as well as to increase activities of prevention, training, and raising awareness among employees in the health care system.