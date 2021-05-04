The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

No need for plane ticket before applying to come to Israel

Until now, foreign national relatives of Israelis seeking to visit their loved ones in Israel had to buy a plane ticket before applying for an entry permit.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MAY 4, 2021 21:22
El Al plane (photo credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)
El Al plane
(photo credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)
In good news for olim (immigrants) and others, close relatives of Israeli nationals who wish to visit Israel no longer have to purchase a flight before submitting an application for an entry permit.
Last month, the government allowed the vaccinated, first-degree relatives of Israeli citizens to enter the country for any reason, after months of exceedingly strict controls due to the corona pandemic.
Until now, it was necessary for those relatives applying for an entry permit to present proof that a plane ticket had been bought, and applications could only be submitted 14 days before the date of the flight.
Israeli consulates processing the entry request applications have been overwhelmed with applications, which caused delays in processing the requests.
Applicants who had not received an entry permit became increasingly anxious about the fate of their flight as the date approached, and in some situations the entry permit request was not approved by the date of the flight, meaning the applicant incurred the cancellation costs.
The issue was resolved four days after The Jerusalem Post addressed the problem in an editorial on Friday, asking why the government was not more mindful of the emotional needs of olim and their relatives.
Former MK Rabbi Dov Lipman, who has worked for months helping Israelis and relatives of Israelis get in and out of the country, welcomed the new policy.
“On a daily basis I have been dealing with the panic of applicants whose flight dates arrive without approvals and ask for help,” said Lipman. “The anxiety and desperation in their voices has been one of the most horrible aspects of this process. And then there has been the emotional pain and economic damage for those who actually missed their flights while waiting for approval. Now people wanting to visit their first-degree relatives in Israel who fit the criteria can apply without panic, wait for their approval and then book their ticket.” 
Having received many requests for help regarding this problem, Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich sought in recent days to resolve the issue with the Population and Immigration Authority of the Interior Ministry.
The requirement to book a flight before applying for an entry permit has now been canceled.
The new policy is effective immediately, although officials in Yankelevich’s office said it is possible it will take some consulates a few days to be appraised of the new policy.
Entry permits will still only be valid for 14 days leaving a short window to purchase a flight, although efforts are afoot to lengthen this period to 30 days.
The Population and Immigration Authority said that it had never formally required applicants to obtain a ticket before applying for an entry permit, although in practice many if not all Israeli consulates made this a requirement, and would not process applications without proof of a flight.
Yankelevich’s office told the Post that it has now also helped secure a new policy whereby foreign yeshiva students studying in Israel, or others who were present at the Meron disaster, can leave the country to be with their families to receive emotional support, and be guaranteed an entry permit back into the country to continue with their studies.
Yankelevich has received dozens of requests from foreign students who were present at the disaster for assistance in being able to leave the country for a short time and then return to their studies.
"As the nation-state of the Jewish people, Israel is tasked with finding immediate and creative solutions to allow for world Jewry to enter Israel with ease while taking the state's legitimate health concerns into account,” said Yankelevich.
"I appreciate the cooperation of the Population and Immigration Authority and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in responding to the concerns and requests that flooded in from across the Jewish world. In my role as Minister of Diaspora Affairs, my office serves as a convener between world Jewry and the Government of Israel. We will continue to work on behalf of Jewish communities worldwide and support them however possible.”


Tags travel israel Coronavirus flights
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Jerusalem Day: A unified capital remains divided - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Mount Meron is a confusing tragedy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Salem Alketbi

Will Biden sacrifice Israel over Iran? - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's successors must fix political value that he ruined

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
2

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
3

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

Haredi ‘rabbi’ accused of being a covert Messianic missionary

Christianity, illustrative

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by