Public Security Minister Amir Ohana deflected criticism of the police, who fall under the mandate of his ministry, for their role in failing to prevent Thursday night's disaster in The police announced that the incident would be probed by its LAHAV Investigations Unit. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was expected to visit Mt. Meron, reported N12, as politicians across the parties called for accountability and investigation.Public Security Minister Amir Ohana deflected criticism of the police, who fall under the mandate of his ministry, for their role in failing to prevent Thursday night's disaster in Meron

"The police, under the command of the Police Inspector-General, are doing the best they can to open the roads and enable the thousands of people who remain on the mountain to return home safely," Ohana said.

Ohana made a point of not singling out the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) sectors involved in the disaster, calling on the entire public to follow laws and directives.

"Unfortunately, many of the dead have yet to be identified, and there are plenty of families who are are still unaware," Ohana said.

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionist Party), who was in Meron all night, said the government must immediately form a commission of inquiry to probe what happened in Meron, rather than left the police investigate themselves.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

"This is not yet the time to point fingers until a thorough investigation of those responsible for the worst disaster in the history of the state," Ben-Gvir said. "But one thing must be clear: The police cannot probe themselves. There must be an objective investigation."