Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was expected to visit Mt. Meron, reported N12, as politicians across the parties called for accountability and investigation. Public Security Minister Amir Ohana deflected criticism of the police, who fall under the mandate of his ministry, for their role in failing to prevent Thursday night's disaster in Meron.
The police announced that the incident would be probed by its LAHAV Investigations Unit.
"The police, under the command of the Police Inspector-General, are doing the best they can to open the roads and enable the thousands of people who remain on the mountain to return home safely," Ohana said.
Ohana made a point of not singling out the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) sectors involved in the disaster, calling on the entire public to follow laws and directives.
"Unfortunately, many of the dead have yet to be identified, and there are plenty of families who are are still unaware," Ohana said.
MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionist Party), who was in Meron all night, said the government must immediately form a commission of inquiry to probe what happened in Meron, rather than left the police investigate themselves.
"This is not yet the time to point fingers until a thorough investigation of those responsible for the worst disaster in the history of the state," Ben-Gvir said. "But one thing must be clear: The police cannot probe themselves. There must be an objective investigation."
Ben-Gvri praised the police for enabling him to leave the mountain unscathed and helping many others.
Former prime minister Ehud Barak wrote on Twitter that "what is necessary is both soul searching and an investigation to ensure that lessons are learned and such a disaster will not be repeated."
Even coalition chairman Miki Zohar, who is close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said "We have an obligation to clarify and understand what really happened there in order to prevent future awful disasters."Labor MK Omer Bar-Lev called the incident "a colossal failure of the Public Security Ministry and the police."Ohana's deputy in the Public Security Ministry, Likud MK Gadi Yevarkan, responded that "of course the incident will be probed properly and in depth and there is no question that will be left unanswered, but this is the time to focus on helping the families of the dead and the wounded."