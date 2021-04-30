The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu set to visit Meron, Ohana rejects calls to probe police

MK Ben-Gvir, who was at Meron all night, says government must form a commission of inquiry. Public Security Minister Amir Ohana deflected criticism from the police.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
APRIL 30, 2021 10:31
Children sit around a bonfire in Arnona, Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Children sit around a bonfire in Arnona, Jerusalem
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was expected to visit Mt. Meron, reported N12, as politicians across the parties called for accountability and investigation.
Public Security Minister Amir Ohana deflected criticism of the police, who fall under the mandate of his ministry, for their role in failing to prevent Thursday night's disaster in Meron.
The police announced that the incident would be probed by its LAHAV Investigations Unit.
"The police, under the command of the Police Inspector-General, are doing the best they can to open the roads and enable the thousands of people who remain on the mountain to return home safely," Ohana said. 
Ohana made a point of not singling out the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) sectors involved in the disaster, calling on the entire public to follow laws and directives. 
"Unfortunately, many of the dead have yet to be identified, and there are plenty of families who are are still unaware," Ohana said.
MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionist Party), who was in Meron all night, said the government must immediately form a commission of inquiry to probe what happened in Meron, rather than left the police investigate themselves.
"This is not yet the time to point fingers until a thorough investigation of those responsible for the worst disaster in the history of the state," Ben-Gvir said. "But one thing must be clear: The police cannot probe themselves. There must be an objective investigation."
Ben-Gvri praised the police for enabling him to leave the mountain unscathed and helping many others. 
Former prime minister Ehud Barak wrote on Twitter that "what is necessary is both soul searching and an investigation to ensure that lessons are learned and such a disaster will not be repeated."
Even coalition chairman Miki Zohar, who is close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said "We have an obligation to clarify and understand what really happened there in order to prevent future awful disasters."
Labor MK Omer Bar-Lev called the incident "a colossal failure of the Public Security Ministry and the police."
Ohana's deputy in the Public Security Ministry, Likud MK Gadi Yevarkan, responded that "of course the incident will be probed properly and in depth and there is no question that will be left unanswered, but this is the time to focus on helping the families of the dead and the wounded."
 


Tags Israel government lag baomer Mount Meron
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Amid COVID-19, Israel needs to help olim and their families - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu needs to go, Israel needs a reset - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A hit-and-miss season

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert to 'Post': We are on the way to another Intifada - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

John Kerry’s anti-Israel stance speaks for itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by