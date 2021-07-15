The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Orthodox activists interrupt Conservative Bar Mitzvah at Western Wall

A hardline group of religious-Zionists have staged prayer services and Torah lessons at the egalitarian section to undermine the association of it with Conservative and Reform movements.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JULY 15, 2021 21:38
Prominent leader of the hardline religious-Zionist community Rabbi Shlomo Aviner is present Thursday night when a group of Orthodox activists interrupted a Masorti (Conservative) celebration at the egalitarian section of the Western Wall. (photo credit: MASORTI MOVEMENT IN ISRAEL)
Prominent leader of the hardline religious-Zionist community Rabbi Shlomo Aviner is present Thursday night when a group of Orthodox activists interrupted a Masorti (Conservative) celebration at the egalitarian section of the Western Wall.
(photo credit: MASORTI MOVEMENT IN ISRAEL)
Hardline Orthodox activists interrupted a Bar Mitzvah ceremony being conducted at the egalitarian section of the Western Wall by the Masorti (Conservative) movement on Thursday night. 
The activists from the religiously hardline wing of the religious-Zionist movement descended on the site, assigned for non-Orthodox, mixed-gender prayer, and set up a mechitza, gender separation divide in order to use the area for their own prayer services and Torah lessons.
Present at the incident was Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, dean of the Ateret Yerushalayim yeshiva based in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, and a prominent leader of the hardline religious-Zionist community. 
The group of Orthodox activists, which calls itself the Joint Committee for Preserving the Holiness of the Western Wall, has been using the so-called Israel Section egalitarian prayer area for several days this week for prayers and study sessions, despite the fact that it is used by the Masorti and Reform denominations who cannot pray according to their own customs in the central Western Wall plaza, where only Orthodox prayer services are allowed. 
The activists are part of the hardline wing of the religious-Zionist movement which is avowedly opposed to non-Orthodox Judaism, and has vigorously opposed the expansion of rights and recognition for these denominations in Israel in recent years. 
The Joint Committee plans to stage prayer services and study sessions at the Israel Section on Saturday night, the beginning of the Fast of the Ninth of Av, when the Masorti movement also has a program at the site.
“A group of extremists purposefully interrupted worshippers who were celebrating, men and women together, while putting up a mechitza and reducing the area for the [Masorti] group,” said Rakefet Ginsberg, director of the Masorti Movement in Israel. 
“It is unbelievable that those who talk so loftily of the Land of Israel, the Torah of Israel, and the People of Israel, dare to behave with such violence, crassness, and thuggishness against other Jews at the Western Wall,” continued Ginsberg. 
She called on “communal and spiritual leaders, journalists, and regular citizens” to protest the sequence of events. 
“The thunderous silence in the face of the theft of our one ‘prized possession’ and the abysmal hatred of those who simply want to pray in their own manner, is disgraceful and shameful,” Ginsberg added. 
Aviner could not immediately be contacted for comment. 
Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai denounced the activities of the activists on Wednesday as “baseless hatred,” adding “Because of people like this the Temple was destroyed,” in reference to the Fast of the Ninth of Av which commemorates the destruction of the two Temples in Jerusalem, the second of which the Talmud attributed to “baseless hatred” among the Jewish people. 
The liberal religious-Zionist group Ne’emanei Torah Va’Avodah also condemned the hardline Orthodox activists, saying that “instead of working towards unity and bringing Jews closer to God, these organizations are choosing to forcibly take control the prayer area established for those who want to pray in accordance with their own customs.”
The organization added that it was saddened that the Orthodox activists were using prayer services and Torah lessons “as a tool of demonstration.”


Tags Western Wall religious zionists Masorti
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to help Gaza - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Made-in-Israel anti-viral nasal spray found effective against COVID

Enovid anti-viral nasal spray
4

3,000-year-old inscription bearing name of biblical judge found in Israel

The Jerubbaal inscription, written in ink on a pottery vessel.
5

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by