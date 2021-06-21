The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Outgoing intel minister: Israel should topple Hamas; Give Gaza back to PA

The outgoing intelligence minister said that in place of Hamas, Israel should hand over Gaza to the Palestinian Authority.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 21, 2021 20:32
A WOMAN shows a $100 bill she received as aid from Qatar, during a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak in Gaza City in September. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)
A WOMAN shows a $100 bill she received as aid from Qatar, during a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak in Gaza City in September.
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)
Israel should topple Hamas and then hand Gaza over to the Palestinian Authority, former intelligence minister Eli Cohen told 
The Jerusalem Post Monday.
“We will need to topple Hamas, which opposes Israel’s existence, so that Gaza will serve its two million Palestinians who have been taken captive,” he said. Cohen was intelligence minister in the last government.
In place of Hamas, Israel should hand over Gaza to the PA, which “would be good for Israel,” he said. “But even beyond what is good for Israel, it would be good for the people of Gaza.”
“Someone needs to worry about their [Gazans’] concerns and not what Iran wants, as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have been doing,” Cohen said.
That had not been the Likud’s policy throughout the last 12 years Benjamin Netanyahu had been prime minister. Rather, Netanyahu had strenuously rebuffed calls from Avigdor Liberman and some others to reconquer Gaza if necessary to topple Hamas. Netanyahu characterized such ideas as irresponsible since they could leave Israel stuck occupying Gaza or lead to a worse group, such as ISIS, running the coastal enclave.
When asked whether the situation had changed, Cohen said: “Everything has its time. Since we handed Gaza over, it only deteriorated, and there has been no progress. If there were rational actors in charge, they could transform the area into another Singapore.”
He said he was strongly opposed to the policy of recent years of having the Mossad help facilitate Qatar’s funding of Hamas.
The premise of that policy was that as long as the terrorist group had a minimum of funding, it would not start a war. Outside help from Qatar was needed since the PA cut off any funding to Hamas a few years ago to try to pressure it into returning control of the Gaza Strip to the Ramallah-based government.
In a recent interview with Channel 12, just-retired Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, who had taken the lead on coordinating the Qatari funding until the May 10-21 Gaza conflict, acknowledged that the policy had failed.
Eli Cohen said: “We need to guarantee that funds for humanitarian assistance go only to that, and that none of the funds are taken by terrorist organizations,” suggesting Qatar could not be trusted to ensure this.
He also accused Qatar of “playing both sides” of the Israel-versus-Hamas divide since its influence did nothing to prevent the conflict.
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar said in a meeting on Monday afternoon with UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland that Israel must allow the transfer of $30 million in Qatari donations into Gaza, threatening to escalate tensions if his demands are not met, Kan News reported.
Earlier on Monday, Hamas talks with the United Nations failed, Sinwar told reporters. He announced that he had rejected Israeli provocations and said that a meeting of all Palestinian factions would be held later in the day.
"This was a bad meeting and it was totally not positive," Sinwar said. "The meeting with the UN delegation was thorough and they listened to us. But unfortunately, there are no indications of intentions to solve the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip," he continued. 


Tags Gaza Hamas Palestinian Authority qatar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Don't panic, but remain cautious - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
2

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
3

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

How Naftali Bennett’s kippah stays on his bald head and why it matters

MK NAFTALI BENNETT in the Knesset – he spoiled it all.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by