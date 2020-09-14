Members of the coronavirus committee expressed outrage on Monday at the decision to implement a three-week lockdown starting Friday, claiming the lockdown would be a “critical hit to public health” and could be avoided by improving the healthcare system.

Knesset Coronavirus Committee Chair MK Yifat Shasha-Biton warned that a national lockdown will be a "critical hit" to public health, adding that medical experts were advising against a lockdown

"I had many conversations with hospital administrators. Quite a few of them went out to the media in recent days and said unequivocally that they oppose the closure," said Shasha-Biton. "It is true that there are hospitals that have congestion but are not yet in failure."

"I will never argue with any profession in the medical field, but from the data and information that I've gotten from senior doctors and hospital administrators are saying not only to us but outside as well that there cannot be a lockdown," added Shasha-Biton. "A lockdown is a critical hit to public health. There were those who said that no decision or consideration of health was behind the lockdown decision."

The committee chair also expressed concern about the lack of clarity concerning an exit strategy from the lockdown.

Prof. Itamar Grotto stressed that while the data is not 100% precise, it is accurate enough to see what is happening, adding that the number of deaths due to the virus is likely higher than recorded due to the uncertainty surrounding the behavior of the virus.

Shasha-Biton responded that she was not referring to marginal data, citing a statistic that 23% out of 30 patients who died in one of the largest hospitals in Israel definitely did not die due to the coronavirus

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

"I do not know such a figure and I vehemently deny it," replied Grotto. "I'm not ready to continue the conversation. I'm not willing for you to bring me such a statistic. Tell me the name of a hospital director who said this nonsense."

Shasha-Biton and other members of the committee questioned how it was being decided who died from the virus and not from background issues and if the data on the matter was actually accurate.



"There was one like this. Is that a reason to say it's all a conspiracy?" replied Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg. MK Yulia Malinovsky added that a 19-year-old who died in a car accident had been recorded as a death due to the coronavirus."There was one like this. Is that a reason to say it's all a conspiracy?" replied Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.

Zandberg stressed that patients of the health system "are entitled to treatment even if they are about to die in two months. We do not want to get into a situation where the health care system will start triage."

"In Italy at what stage do you choose whom to give treatment to? Where do we place the line?" added Zandberg, stressing that the issue with the virus is that it's causing a wave of patients to hit hospitals all at once and at that point it doesn't matter what the patient dies of.

Dr. Sharon Elrai, head of public health at the Health Ministry, told the committee that the red flag had been raised for a variety of different reasons, including the number of serious cases, deaths, testing capabilities and the situation in hospitals.

"If two weeks ago there were 20 red cities and today there are over 70 [red] cities and 97% of the cities in the country are in the doubling rate above 1, this means that the epidemic is still growing," said Elrai. "We are looking at the whole picture and it is complicated."

"We see that a large number of young people are in serious condition. Medical staff in the coronavirus wards are exhausted and tired. People can not survive in the corona ward for more than two hours. It is difficult and complex treatment. Some of these teams go into quarantine," added Elrai.

On Sunday, some 3,182 new cases of the coronavirus were reported, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the outbreak to 156,823, according to a mid-day update by the Health Ministry on Monday. Of those infected, 529 patients are in serious condition, with 135 patients on ventilators. The death toll rose to 1,126 overnight. According to data provided to the committee by Elrai, a majority of those who have died due to the virus are over the age of 80, although a noticeable portion is under the age of 60. Some 30% of the patients in serious condition are under the age of 60 and 45% are under the age of 70.

"Nothing will help. No plan and no model will help if everyone in the public decides for themselves what they do and what they do not do. Whether weddings of a thousand people or sitting in pubs without masks on top of each other or anything else," warned Elrai. "Neither [coronavirus commissioner Ronni] Gamzu nor [Health Minister Yuli] Edelstein knew how to beat coronavirus. We need the public to put on a mask and not be in crowds. We will leave the lockdown if the public is with us!"

Malinovski replied that she was attempting to throw responsibility on the public. Shasha-Biton added that "without the public, we will not overcome this."

Elrai berated the coronavirus committee for questioning data, saying that it was lowering the public’s trust in the ministry. Shasha-Biton expressed outrage at Elrai, saying that holding the committee responsible was "removing responsibility from the system."

Elrai stressed that she and other Health Ministry officials did not have the stage that others had and asked the committee not to claim that they were making decisions without any data. "There are plenty of people who say that everything is fine and they are given a stage. It should be given in an equal way!" added Elrai.

Shasha-Biton and MK Meirav Michaeli questioned why the health system was not receiving more manpower and resources, instead of implementing a lockdown.

"For years we have been shouting on every stage that the health care system is collapsing. Now as part of the usual accusations in this government, the finance minister says that billions [of shekel] were received for the health system. Where are these billions and why are they not reflected both in manpower and in the indemnification of these teams?" asked Michaeli.

Dr. Vered Ezra, head of Medical Management at the Health Ministry, replied that the overall good results that the healthcare system has had during the pandemic has been due to skilled teams treating patients and that recruiting less skilled staff would lower the quality of care.

Director-generals from multiple hospitals around the country told Channel 12 on Monday that they had not expressed opposition to a lockdown, despite reports that they had done so during a cabinet meeting on Sunday. "They distorted the things we said, we did not object to the lockdown."