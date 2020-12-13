Over 3 million COVID-19 tests conducted by MDA since start of pandemic

MDA carries out testing at drive-thru testing centers, nursing homes, schools and the homes of Israeli residents who can't come to testing sites.

In total, 3,078,643 tests had been conducted by MDA throughout Israel as of Saturday.

The announcement comes as testing is transferred over to private companies. MDA staff will continue conducting tests for HMOs throughout Israel and at drive-thru testing centers.

"With the outbreak of the coronavirus outbreak in Israel at the end of February, MDA, the national rescue organization, set up a professional testing system to which the eyes of the whole world were focused. MDA workers and volunteers tested tens of thousands of people every day acted without fear and with great dedication to saving lives at point-blank range with the disease, and for that they deserve appreciation," said MDA director-general Eli Bin.

"As always, MDA stands prepared and ready for any national challenge requiring it, including to carry out vaccinations for the coronavirus amounting to tens of thousands of vaccinations daily. I would like to express thanks for the trust placed in MDA since the beginning of the outbreak of the virus," added Bin.

