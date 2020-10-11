Over 4 m. visit the Western Wall virtually during High Holy Days, Sukkot

During the High Holy Days and Sukkot, over four million people viewed online services streamed from the Western Wall, according to the Western Wall heritage Foundation. In addition, over 10,000 people went on virtual tours of the Western Wall Tunnels.Every year, some 750,000 people visit the Western Wall during the High Holy days, but this year in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns, there was almost no way to pray at the holy site. In order to allow people to connect to the Western wall despite these limitations, multiple services were broadcast from the Wall including slihot services, Sukkot prayers, and the traditional priestly blessing, all broadcast on various social media platforms.While lockdowns persist, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation aims to broadcast three daily prayers and recite the mourner's kaddish daily. Names can be sent to the foundation for kaddish, and the foundation says they receive dozens of names every day.The Masorti Movement, the movement for Conservative Judaism in Israel, also streamed services from the Egalitarian section of the Western Wall, known as the "Family Western Wall" or "Ezrat Israel," according to Associate Director of Communications & New Initiatives Tammy Gottlieb.The movement streamed the reading of the Eicha megilla on Tisha Be’av and slihot services in a fusion of Ashkenazi and Separdi styles. Both events were watched by tens of thousands of people worldwide, said Gottlieb.The Jewish Agency contributed to efforts to give people access to the Western Wall during the pandemic, launching a program where people from around the world can send in notes that the Jewish Agency will inset in the wall. Putting notes in the Western Wall is a popular Jewish tradition especially during the High Holy Days. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });“As an organization whose mission it is to strengthen global Jewry and its relationship with Israel, we thought it would be fitting to facilitate this important act for so many this high holiday season,” said agency Chairman Issac Herzog. Tobias Siegal contributed to this report.